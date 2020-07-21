Lagasse’s Stadium on Las Vegas Strip closed for good

Celebrity chef’s sports bar and restaurant had been shuttered since COVID-19 shutdown.

Rob Riggle hosts at Lagasse's Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016, in The Palazzo. (Courtesy)

Lagasse’s Stadium at Palazzo, which had been temporarily closed since the COVID-19 shutdown, will not reopen.

The staff was reportedly informed of the decision last week. A representative of The Venetian and Palazzo confirmed Monday that the closure is permanent, but offered no other information on the decision.

Celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse took the reins of the elegant sports bar/restaurant after the closure of the short-lived local incarnation of Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club in the same space. In keeping with the sports theme, it offered more approachable fare than his other Las Vegas restaurants.

There’s no word on what might move into the space, or whether the resort has plans for another sports-themed venue at a time when the status of professional sports is uncertain. Emeril Lagasse continues to operate Delmonico Steakhouse at The Venetian and Emeril’s New Orleans Fish House at MGM Grand.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian and Palazzo.

Contact Al Mancini at amancini @reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter and Instagram.