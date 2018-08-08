Food

Las Vegas bartenders put hot takes on cocktail ice

By Al Mancini Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 7, 2018 - 6:28 pm
 

We’ve heard the old joke about someone who is so culinarily challenged, he or she needs a recipe to make ice.

In a city that takes cocktails as seriously as Las Vegas, however, the creation of ice is neither simple nor a laughing matter. In most of the top bars on the Strip, a lot of time and money go into creating and selecting the right cubes, pellets and spheres for every drink.

“Ice is extremely important,” says award-winning mixologist and author Brian Van Flandern, whose latest book, “Whiskey Cocktails,” will be released Sept. 20.

He says Las Vegas is among leading cities taking frozen H2O seriously as a key component of a well-made cocktail.

“I would say Las Vegas, New York and possibly San Francisco are kind of leading the way when it comes to ice.”

Melt with you

What makes for great ice? It depends on the drink and the occasion. When sitting poolside in triple-digit heat, customers typically want a lot of ice-cold liquid in a short time. In those cases a watered-down drink isn’t necessarily a bad thing. That’s why pool drinks are often served with crushed or pellet ice, which melt faster than other forms.

More formal cocktails, however, tend to be savored over a longer period of time. For those, Van Flandern says, the goal is “very little change in the rate of dilution (over) 10 to 20 minutes, which is the average time to drink a cocktail.”

On the surface

The degree to which ice melts is proportional to the surface area that comes in contact with the liquid. As you may recall from high school geometry, one big cube has less surface area than a lot of small ones, and spheres have even less surface. Because of that, large cubes and spheres have become all the rage among bartenders.

The human touch

Some bar managers purchase ice from high-end suppliers. Others buy expensive machines. But for maximum wow factor, a select few create it by hand in front of customers.

Zuma at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas starts with large blocks that are sawed and chiseled into shards and cubes. Some of the cubes are then carved, by hand, into spheres. James Shearer, Zuma’s global beverage director, says showcasing the process is a way of “bringing the Japanese culture, precision and quality craftsmanship into our bars.”

The shape of things

Although spheres and square cubes are the preferred shapes for large-form ice, cylinders and rectangles are growing in popularity. A hallmark of good ice is its clarity, and dropping one of these into a tall mixed drink allows bartenders to strategically arrange garnishes that can be seen from all sides. Kinson Lau, property mixologist for Station Casinos, says corners and edges of cubes and rectangles, “allow a lot more flexibility and creativity for how to place the different garnishes.”

Dilution solutions

While most ice dilutes a cocktail as it melts, some bartenders have figured out a way to harness the desert heat to their advantage. Morels Steakhouse at Palazzo creates special ice for its flavored gin and tonic drink, the G&T Magnifique, from Evian water infused with juniper berries, rosemary, lemon slices and lemon zest. So as each cube melts, it actually adds flavor to the cocktail.

The restaurant’s neighbors at Yardbird Southern Table & Bar use a similar strategy, adding a watermelon ice cube to a gin and vodka drink called the F.W. Southside, and using a Campari-infused cube to slowly transform a Manhattan into a Boulevardier.

The future

The next frontier for ice, according to Van Flandern, sounds almost like science fiction.

“The (new) thing that’s really popular right now it to use laser art, and to actually use a laser to cut logos and symbols, or I’ve even seen a Chinese palace with all of the details you could imagine, cut into the middle of a sphere or the middle of a cube.”

Such engraved ice is still a rarity in Las Vegas. But given the competitive nature of our cocktail scene, expect to see it more frequently.

Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal )
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Octopus On The Las Vegas Strip Predicted The Winner Of The World Cup
The Octopus On The Las Vegas Strip Predicted The Winner Of The World Cup. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
TLC by the Numbers
Watch Ruthless! at Las Vegas Little Theatre
The musical Ruthless! will be playing at Las Vegas Little Theatre from July 13-29. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
How to feel like a kid again in Las Vegas
How to feel like a kid again in Las Vegas
People Lined Up For Over 5 Hours For Build-a-bear's "Pay Your Age" Promotion At Galleria Mall
People Lined Up For Over 5 Hours For Build-a-bear's "Pay Your Age" Promotion At Galleria Mall. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cadaver art and sword swallowing at The Dark Arts Market
Curator Erin Emrie talks about her inspiration for The Dark Arts Market at Cornish Pasty Co. in Las Vegas Tuesday, July 10, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Over 40,000 People Attend The 4th Of July Parade In Summerlin In Las Vegas
Over 40,000 People Attend The 4th Of July Parade In Summerlin In Las Vegas. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
What to expect at Station Casinos' Fourth of July celebration
Station Casinos' is hosting its annual 4th of July celebration with Fireworks by Grucci. Fireworks scheduled to go off on Wednesday, July 4 around 9 p.m. at Green Valley Ranch Resort, Red Rock Resort, Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Pawn Stars' Richard Harrison honored at memorial service
A memorial service was conducted for Richard "Old Man" Harrison at Palm Mortuary in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 1, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Tourists and locals enjoy Independence Day fireworks at Caesars Palace
Hundreds of tourists and locals gaze at the Independence Day fireworks show at Caesars Palace on Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
5 must-see bands at Warped Tour 2018
Five must-see bands at Warped Tour 2018
This Banana Split In Las Vegas Is Made With Fire And Liquid Nitrogen Right At Your Table.
This Banana Split In Las Vegas Is Made With Fire And Liquid Nitrogen Right At Your Table. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pixar Pier At Disneyland Is Open With New Food And A New Roller Coaster
Pixar Pier At Disneyland Is Open With New Food And A New Roller Coaster (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Here's What It's Like To Ride The New Incredicoaster At Disneyland
Here's What It's Like To Ride The New Incredicoaster At Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
"Pawn Stars" fans visit Richard Harrison's memorial at Gold & Silver Pawn
"Pawn Stars" fans from around the world visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas following the passing of Richard "Old Man" Harrison on Monday, June 25, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Get a sneak peek at Palace Station's newest renovations
Station Casinos spokesperson Lori Nelson gives a first look at what Palace Station's $192 million renovation will bring. Some areas will begin opening to the public next week according to Nelson. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
You Can Only Get The 11-pound 8-person Burger In Las Vegas
You Can Only Get The 11-pound 8-person Burger In Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Paul McCartney is worth over $1 billion
Sir Paul McCartney is one of the most celebrated and accomplished musicians in history. He just turned 76 on June 18. McCartney grew to international fame with the Beatles and went on to become a wildly successful solo musician. Paul McCartney’s net worth is estimated at $1.2 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In 2017, McCartney landed the No. 13 spot on Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid musicians, earning $54 million for the year. On Thursday, June 20, McCartney will release a double A-side single featuring two new songs, "I Don't Know" and "Come On to Me." McCartney has yet to announce a title of his new album or when it will be released. Th album is expected to be released before he headlines the Austin City Limits Music fest in October.
Bellagio's New Conservatory Brings Italian Summer To Las Vegas
Bellagio's New Conservatory Brings Italian Summer To Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kari Curletto of Las Vegas put over 500 hours into making her toilet paper wedding dress. (Courtesy Kari Curletto)
Kari Curletto of Las Vegas put over 500 hours into making her toilet paper wedding dress. (Courtesy Kari Curletto)
The Real Crepe In Las Vegas Serves Authentic Crepes In The Style Of Brittany, France
The Real Crepe In Las Vegas Serves Authentic Crepes In The Style Of Brittany, France. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
New Marilyn Musical Brings Screen Icons Life To Strip
Paris Las Vegas hosts musical bio featuring new, old tunes. (Carol Cling Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas' hottest concerts of the summer
Vegas' hottest concerts of the summer
We Taste-tested The Best Doughnut Shops In Las Vegas
We Taste-tested The Best Doughnut Shops In Las Vegas. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 must-see bands at Punk Rock Bowling 2018
5 must-see bands at Punk Rock Bowling 2018
Gabi Coffee & Bakery Is Like A Korean Speakeasy From The 1920s
Gabi Coffee & Bakery Is Like A Korean Speakeasy From The 1920s (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Five must-see acts at the Electric Daisy Carnival 2018
Five must-see acts at the Electric Daisy Carnival 2018
More in Food
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Food Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like