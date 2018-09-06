Las Vegas competitive eater tackles 7-pound pizza

Las Vegas local and professional competitive eater Miki Sudo defended her title today with a seven-pound challenge.
Sudo took the Double Down Pizza Challenge at Slice of Vegas in The Shoppes at Mandalay Bay.
The seven-pound pizza was topped with pizza sauce, mozzarella, capicola, salami, pepperoni, bacon, ham, yellow onions, mushrooms and jalapeños. To win, Sudo must finish the whole pizza, including the crust, within one hour and without leaving the table.
Sudo finished the pizza challenge in 35 minutes and 34 seconds.
Winning the challenge earns competitors the Double Down Pizza on the house, their picture on the wall of fame, a $100 gift card to Slice of Vegas and a T-shirt. The challenge has never been conquered by any Slice of Vegas customer.
Sudo has won five first-place victories in the women’s competition at Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest from 2014–18. She is Major League Eating’s top-ranked female competitive eater.
Related
Las Vegas’ Miki Sudo to defend hot dog eating championship belt
Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.