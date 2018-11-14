Las Vegas farmer’s markets organizer loses home in Malibu fire

Local chef Sonia El-Nawal is in the early stages of planning a benefit for Kerry Clasby , known as The Intuitive Forager.

Kerry Clasby, manager of the Downtown 3rd Farmers Market, is shown at the market at 300 N. Casino Center Blvd. in Las Vegas on Friday, April 18, 2014. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kerry Clasby, a professional forager and organic farm owner, poses for a photo at the Downtown Summerlin farmers market March 14, 2015. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/View)

Local chef Sonia El-Nawal is in the early stages of planning a benefit for Kerry Clasby, known as The Intuitive Forager. Clasby, who has organized several Las Vegas-area farmers markets and has been instrumental in bringing the products of hundreds of small family farms to residents and some of the city’s top chefs, lost much of her home and business in Malibu, California, as a result of the Woolsey Fire.

El-Nawal, chef/owner of Rooster Boy Cafe in Desert Shores, reports that Clasby is “starting from scratch, basically.” El-Nawal is talking to other local chefs, hoping to host dinners at her restaurant on “three, four, five nights, or whatever it takes,” to aid in the rebuilding efforts. More to come.