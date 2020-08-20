Las Vegas landmark Piero’s sets reopening date

Italian restaurant to test the waters slowly, starting with serving a limited menu on Fridays and Saturdays.

Piero’s Italian Cuisine, which has been closed since the original COVID-19 shutdown in March, will reopen on Oct. 2.

The Las Vegas landmark, which was established in 1982, will test the waters this fall by opening Fridays and Saturdays only, with a limited menu.

“We’ll probably pare the menu down to about 25 items, from about 56, and have some cool specials,” explains general manager Evan Glusman. “If that does well, we’ll add Thursday.”

For those who are craving the cuisine, but still aren’t ready to dine out, Glusman says chef Chris Conlon is working on additional options.

“Chris is working on a to-go menu, paring it down almost like a Piero’s ghost kitchen, (that will be available) Wednesday through Saturday.”

Conlon took the reins at Piero’s in January, with plans to update the menu while remaining true to the restaurant’s roots. Glusman says the chef is still looking for ways to modernize the offerings as a way to “start bringing in a younger demographic.” He expects seafood, including things like branzino, red snapper, octopus and even crudo, to play a larger role, as the restaurant finds its footing in a post-shutdown world. Piero’s is at 355 Convention Center Drive.

Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter and Instagram.