Las Vegas’ new french fry place elevates a staple

Heidi Knapp Rinella

Castle Frites, from the new Frites restaurant in the Excalibur food court, is like a loaded baked potato except that the trusty tuber is in the form of old-school french fries. Frites’ fries are made from russet potatoes that are peeled, washed and hand-cut before they’re soaked for 24 hours in a mixture of vinegar and water, which keeps them white and crisp and lends a slight vinegar tang. Then they’re poached in peanut oil. When an order comes in, the frites are fried in beef tallow (or peanut oil, for vegetarians) before being crowned with one of the restaurant’s numerous toppings and/or sauces. The No. 1-selling Castle Frites are topped with white and yellow cheddar cheeses, sour cream, bacon and chives. They’re $8. Other options include the Original Frites Fry, $5; Everything Bagel Mix Frites, $6; Truffle Frites, $6; and even Churro-Style, which are sweet-potato fries with whipped, malted Nutella cream, $6.

— Heidi Knapp Rinella