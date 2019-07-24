Las Vegas restaurant celebrates with burger-eating contest

The Big Island Feast Burger at Slater’s 50/50 normally feeds four to six people.

Slater’s 50/50 will celebrate its first anniversary from Friday through Sunday. Guests will be selected at random to win a variety of $1 craft beers all day, from 11 a.m. to midnight Friday, 9 a.m. to midnight Saturday and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.

And at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, founder Scott Slater will host the Big Island Feast Burger eating contest, in which five big eaters will attempt to eat the 4-pound burger behemoth in less than a half-hour.

That’s a tall order. The Big Island Feast Burger is 2½ pounds of the restaurant’s signature blend of 50 percent bacon and 50 percent beef on a round King’s Hawaiian loaf spread with slaw and layered with six slices of melted American cheese, a can of grilled Spam, six slices of grilled fresh pineapple, four fried eggs and a drizzle of teriyaki sauce. It’s served with a Spam can filled with macaroni salad, normally serves four to six people and sells for $59.99. Slater’s 50/50 is at 467 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd., at Bermuda Road.

