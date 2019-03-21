Las Vegas Strip secret menu pairs Manhattans with chocolate

The Last Fortress is on Rosina's secret Manhattan and chocolate menu. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Last Fortress is on Rosina's secret Manhattan and chocolate menu. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rosina at the Palazzo has a secret menu that features five twists on the classic Manhattan. The Last Fortress swaps out whiskey for tequila and gains a touch of sweetness from creme de banana. The secret menu can be made available upon request. After 9 p.m., all Manhattans are paired with a Debauve & Gallais chocolate.

Ingredients

1¾ ounces Reposado Tequila

¼ ounce Tempus Fugit Creme de Banana

1 ounce Cocchi de Torino

Aguardiente

Garnish

Lemon twist

Chocolate

Directions

Rinse chilled coupe with Aguardiente. Combine ingredients with ice in mixing glass. Stir and strain into glass. Top with lemon twist and serve with chocolate.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates the Palazzo.