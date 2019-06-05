Las Vegas Thai restaurant opens second location

Weera Thai has soft-opened its second location, in the new Shanghai Plaza. The full menu isn’t expected to be available until the official grand opening.

Three Square on Tuesday, November 13, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Weera Thai has soft-opened its second location, in the new Shanghai Plaza at 4276 Spring Mountain Road. The full menu isn’t expected to be available until the official grand opening, which is expected on or about Sunday. The original location is on West Sahara Avenue.

Chef lands fellowship

Congratulations to Penny Chutima of Lotus of Siam. The daughter of the restaurant’s James Beard Award-winning chef, Saipin Chutima, and her husband and partner, Bill, Penny is one of 20 fellows chosen to participate in the James Beard Foundation’s 2019 Women’s Entrepreneurial Leadership program. Set for Oct. 27-Nov. 1 in Pescadero, California, the program will address advanced business and finance concerns as part of the Beard Foundation’s broader Women’s Leadership Programs.

Expansion boosts capacity

The expansion is finally complete at Wynn Las Vegas’ La Cave. Renovations began in November, with everything but the expanded patio area reopening for the new year. The new space includes a wall and two columns decorated with live plants, additional seating, and glass walls that open onto the hotel’s pool area. It raises the restaurant’s capacity from 135 to 175.

Chefs join forces at Vetri

Marc Vetri will launch a new collaborative chef series June 18, with a little help from Sparrow + Wolf’s Brian Howard. The pair will collaborate on a four-course meal available for one night only at Vetri’s eponymous Palms restaurant in the sky. Each chef will create a dish for each course with the experience priced at $100, with an optional wine pairing. For reservations: (702) 944-5900. ▶ reviewjournal.com/vetri

More chances to do good

In advance of Las Vegas Restaurant Week coming up June 17-28, The Venetian and Palazzo issued a reminder that they’re extending the dates for special menus and designated donations to Three Square food bank at some of their restaurants. The regular dates will be observed at Delmonico Steakhouse, Lavo and Tao. From June 17-July 5, Black Tap Craft Burger & Beer, Buddy V’s Ristorante, Hong Kong Cafe, Lagasse’s Stadium, Mercato della Pescheria, Once, Smith & Wollensky, Sugarcane, The Factory Kitchen and Yardbird Southern Table and Bar will have Restaurant Week menus. Chica will do the annual fundraiser from June 20-July 5, Bouchon Bistro’s dates are June 21-July 5, and Morels Steakhouse & Bistro’s are June 22-July 5 at.

Some of the properties’ lounges also will participate. For menus and other information, go to helpoutdineoutlv.org.

New burger in town

In case three styles of burgers aren’t enough to choose from when you get a beef craving, bBd’s has added a fourth. An 8-ounce “luncheonette broiled burger” is now available alongside the griddle burger, steam burger and dry-aged steakhouse burger at the Palace Station restaurant, named for its beers, burgers and desserts. Don’t be afraid to ask for it if you don’t see it on the printed menus, which are being updated.

What’s old is new again

Casbar, a 24-hour lounge serving craft cocktails, has opened at SLS Las Vegas, as part of the property’s revitalization. The name is a throwback to when the SLS was the Sahara, and the likes of Don Rickles, George Burns and Duke Ellington performed at that iconic property’s Casbar lounge in the 1950s and ’60s.

Sightings

“Pawn Stars” star Rick Harrison with his family at Hash House A Go Go on West Sahara Avenue. New York Islanders player Matt Martin celebrating his bachelor party at Topgolf at MGM Grand with teammates Nick Leddy, Josh Bailey and Casey Cizikas and Toronto Maple Leafs players Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner. Comedian Brad Garrett at Beauty & Essex at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian and Palazzo.

Have an item for Kitchen Confidante? Email hrinella@reviewjournal.com or amancini @reviewjournal.com.