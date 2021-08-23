94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Food

Life is Beautiful festival announces participating restaurants

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 23, 2021 - 12:16 pm
 
The Life is Beautiful music and arts festival returns in September after taking 2020 off due to ...
The Life is Beautiful music and arts festival returns in September after taking 2020 off due to the pandemic. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Tickets for the Life is Beautiful festival are sold out, but devoted foodies who didn’t move fast enough may want to participate in the official ticket exchange, because this year’s culinary program is extensive.

Culinary Vendor Villages for the festival, planned for Sept. 17-19 in downtown Las Vegas, will offer food from more than 70 local purveyors, including such relative newcomers as Soulbelly BBQ, Snap O Razzo Hot Dogs, Afters Ice Cream and Eataly.

There are a number of choices for general-admission ticketholders and even more for those who have VIP, VIP+ or All-In passes. GA’s can partake of the thrice-daily Cocktail School and The Farm Stand, a variety of vegan choices from restaurants including POTs, Chikyu and Garden Grill from 4 to 10 p.m. or until it’s sold out.

Prominent local chef Justin Kingsley Hall has gathered a group of live-fire proponents for The Cookout, with demonstrations by representatives of Jaleo, Majordomo Meat & Fish, Echo & Rig and District One Kitchen and Bar. It’ll be daily, while supplies last.

And Secretburger founder Jolene Mannina is curating the Omakase Cantina, available to All-In ticketholders or as a general-admission add-on. It will be presented in three nightly seatings of an omakase-style dinner with chefs representing Restaurant Guy Savoy, La Strega and Sparrow + Wolf.

Other opportunities are available to holders of premium passes. The VIP+ viewing deck overlooking the Downtown Stage will be the site of the VIP+ Happy Hour each day, with food from Eataly, Honey Salt, Jing and The Black Pearl. And Virgin Hotels Las Vegas plans a daily culinary popup for All-In ticketholders and festival artists. The resort’s Night + Market, Casa Calavera and Kassi Beach House will be among the participants.

For details on the verified ticket exchange or more information, go to lifeisbeautiful.com.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
With Las Vegas prices at record highs, more homebuyers going to Pahrump
With Las Vegas prices at record highs, more homebuyers going to Pahrump
2
Manilow chased from the stage, sings on the phone
Manilow chased from the stage, sings on the phone
3
Manny Pacquiao: ‘You have to think about the life span of your body’
Manny Pacquiao: ‘You have to think about the life span of your body’
4
VICTOR JOECKS: Critical race theory falls apart when you consider what happened in Afghanistan
VICTOR JOECKS: Critical race theory falls apart when you consider what happened in Afghanistan
5
LETTER: Don’t blame Joe Biden and his useless sidekick
LETTER: Don’t blame Joe Biden and his useless sidekick
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST