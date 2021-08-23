Life is Beautiful festival announces participating restaurants

The Life is Beautiful festival Sept. 17-19 is sold out, but a waitlist and ticket exchange are available to those tempted by the announced culinary offerings.

The Life is Beautiful music and arts festival returns in September after taking 2020 off due to the pandemic. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Tickets for the Life is Beautiful festival are sold out, but devoted foodies who didn’t move fast enough may want to participate in the official ticket exchange, because this year’s culinary program is extensive.

Culinary Vendor Villages for the festival, planned for Sept. 17-19 in downtown Las Vegas, will offer food from more than 70 local purveyors, including such relative newcomers as Soulbelly BBQ, Snap O Razzo Hot Dogs, Afters Ice Cream and Eataly.

There are a number of choices for general-admission ticketholders and even more for those who have VIP, VIP+ or All-In passes. GA’s can partake of the thrice-daily Cocktail School and The Farm Stand, a variety of vegan choices from restaurants including POTs, Chikyu and Garden Grill from 4 to 10 p.m. or until it’s sold out.

Prominent local chef Justin Kingsley Hall has gathered a group of live-fire proponents for The Cookout, with demonstrations by representatives of Jaleo, Majordomo Meat & Fish, Echo & Rig and District One Kitchen and Bar. It’ll be daily, while supplies last.

And Secretburger founder Jolene Mannina is curating the Omakase Cantina, available to All-In ticketholders or as a general-admission add-on. It will be presented in three nightly seatings of an omakase-style dinner with chefs representing Restaurant Guy Savoy, La Strega and Sparrow + Wolf.

Other opportunities are available to holders of premium passes. The VIP+ viewing deck overlooking the Downtown Stage will be the site of the VIP+ Happy Hour each day, with food from Eataly, Honey Salt, Jing and The Black Pearl. And Virgin Hotels Las Vegas plans a daily culinary popup for All-In ticketholders and festival artists. The resort’s Night + Market, Casa Calavera and Kassi Beach House will be among the participants.

For details on the verified ticket exchange or more information, go to lifeisbeautiful.com.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.