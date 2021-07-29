99°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Food

Lisa Vanderpump to open second Strip destination

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 28, 2021 - 6:07 pm
 
A rendering of Vanderpump a Paris at Paris Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)
A rendering of Vanderpump a Paris at Paris Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

Soon, it appears, Lisa Vanderpump will rule Las Vegas.

Vanderpump, a restaurateur, TV star and philanthropist, has announced plans for a second Las Vegas venue. Vanderpump á Paris is expected to open at … yes … Paris Las Vegas, sometime this winter.

Like the reality star’s successful Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace, Vanderpump á Paris will serve food and unique cocktails in an elaborately designed space. It will have Parisian-inflected design details, many of them inspired by her years living in France.

Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd, are partners in the venture with designer Nick Alain. The new spot will seat 200.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Nevada orders indoor mask mandate in high-transmission areas
Nevada orders indoor mask mandate in high-transmission areas
2
Las Vegas sets temperature record on Monday
Las Vegas sets temperature record on Monday
3
Trooper struck during car chase; suspect dead after shooting
Trooper struck during car chase; suspect dead after shooting
4
Graney: Cry all you want, but Golden Knights had to trade Fleury
Graney: Cry all you want, but Golden Knights had to trade Fleury
5
Nevada trooper critically injured during I-15 pursuit identified
Nevada trooper critically injured during I-15 pursuit identified
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST