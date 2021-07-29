Lisa Vanderpump to open second Strip destination

Restaurant owner and former ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star Lisa Vanderpump is bringing her elaborately styled space to another Strip locale.

A rendering of Vanderpump a Paris at Paris Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

Soon, it appears, Lisa Vanderpump will rule Las Vegas.

Vanderpump, a restaurateur, TV star and philanthropist, has announced plans for a second Las Vegas venue. Vanderpump á Paris is expected to open at … yes … Paris Las Vegas, sometime this winter.

Like the reality star’s successful Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace, Vanderpump á Paris will serve food and unique cocktails in an elaborately designed space. It will have Parisian-inflected design details, many of them inspired by her years living in France.

Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd, are partners in the venture with designer Nick Alain. The new spot will seat 200.

