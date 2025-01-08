44°F
Longtime Las Vegas Chinese restaurant reopens almost 2 years after fire

Crispy pork is pictured at China Mama's location off Jones Boulevard near Spring Mountain Road on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Interior details are seen at China Mama's location off Jones Boulevard near Spring Mountain Road on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Big mouth rolls are pictured at China Mama's location off Jones Boulevard near Spring Mountain Road on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Pork soup dumplings, center, are pictured alongside dan dan noodles, left, and big mouth rolls at China Mama's location off Jones Boulevard near Spring Mountain Road on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Crispy beef is pictured at China Mama's location off Jones Boulevard near Spring Mountain Road on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Mama's mapo tofu is pictured at China Mama's location off Jones Boulevard near Spring Mountain Road on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A variety of dishes are seen at China Mama's location off Jones Boulevard near Spring Mountain Road on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A view of the kitchen is seen from the dining room at China Mama's location off Jones Boulevard near Spring Mountain Road on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
An interior view at China Mama's location off Jones Boulevard near Spring Mountain Road on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
An exterior view at China Mama's location off Jones Boulevard near Spring Mountain Road on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
People dine at China Mama's location off Jones Boulevard near Spring Mountain Road on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
An interior view at China Mama's location off Jones Boulevard near Spring Mountain Road on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 8, 2025 - 6:50 am
 

China Mama is back where it started, back where the tofu soup and xiao long bao and crispy beef all began.

On Jan. 1, the longtime Las Vegas Chinese restaurant reopened in its original location at South Jones Boulevard and West Spring Mountain Road in Chinatown. The restaurant had been closed for more than 640 days following a kitchen fire, caused by appliances left on, during the early morning of March 30, 2023.

On Wednesday, China Mama will celebrate its reopening beginning at 11 a.m. with festivities that include lion and dragon dances.

The 21 or so months after the fire marked a period of significant growth for China Mama. In May 2023, China Mama Express, a takeout-only spot, debuted on South Rainbow Boulevard. About a month later, the sit-down China Mama reopened, moving to Shanghai Plaza in Chinatown, in the same center as ShangHai Taste.

Spring by China Mama, a higher-end restaurant showcasing Chinese pancakes assembled tableside with various fillings and condiments, debuted last May on Paradise Road, in the same center as Ferraro’s Ristorante.

Hao Chi by China Mama, a bun, dumpling and noodle place, launched quietly last November on West Charleston Boulevard near South Decatur Boulevard. And in early December, China Mama opened a location in Palace Station, its first in a casino.

With the relaunch of the original at 3420 S. Jones Blvd., the China Mama family now comprises six restaurants. Follow @chinamama.lv.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

