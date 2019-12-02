Nevada’s ‘most Instagrammable restaurant’ opens Henderson location

The Hualapai Way hot spot that the Food Network called the most Instagrammable restaurant in Nevada , has opened a second location in Henderson.

“People have been asking us to open in Henderson pretty much since it opened,” said Alexandra Lourdes, who owns the cafe with her husband, Michael Santos, and Lin and Stephen Jerome.

Jerome said his wife grew up in the southeast-valley suburb, and his parents settled there when he was young.

“We really wanted to bring something back to Henderson,” he said. “It’s always about bringing people together.”

Lourdes said the original Cafe Lola, which opened last year, has been a draw for its ambiance and its experiential element.

“We really wanted to create an experience, vs. just a traditional coffee shop,” she said. “When you come in, you can immediately feel the difference. Everyone comes in there smiling.”

At 2,300 square feet, the Henderson cafe is more than twice the size of the original. Jerome said the space can accommodate larger groups and such events as bachelorette and birthday parties. It also houses a pop-up of sister property Saint Honore Doughnuts, serving doughnuts and beignets.

Both Cafe Lolas serve toasts, salads, macarons, cookies, pastries, vegan and gluten-free options, lattes, afternoon tea, Italian ices, frosé, wine and Champagne. And of course the new one has the original’s floral walls and neon signs, perfect for Instagram.

“The whole experience is what we really go for,” Lourdes said. “We wanted to create a space for women. I think a lot of the coffee shops in Las Vegas are kind of masculine. There wasn’t a place where we could work that had a really nice salad. We wanted to create a place where anyone could come and enjoy their time there and enjoy their food.”

The group will open a third Cafe Lola in January in Macy’s at Fashion Show Mall, where they already have a holiday pop-up, they said.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.