New restaurant China Tang serves a cocktail over fog — VIDEO

The signature Mr. Tang cocktail of the MGM Grand’s new high-end Chinese restaurant China Tang, named after its founder Sir David Tang, is a play on the 19th-century Improved Brandy Cocktail. If you order it at the restaurant, dry ice is used to aerate a mix of Chinese botanicals in the serving base.
Ingredients
■ 1 1/2 ounces Remy Martin XO
■ 3/4 ounce Cointreau Noir
■ 1/4 ounce Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur
■ 2 bar spoons Frey Ranch Absinthe
Directions
Stir ingredients in mixing glass with ice. Strain into brandy snifter.