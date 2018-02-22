Food

New restaurant China Tang serves a cocktail over fog — VIDEO

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 22, 2018 - 11:40 am
 

The signature Mr. Tang cocktail of the MGM Grand’s new high-end Chinese restaurant China Tang, named after its founder Sir David Tang, is a play on the 19th-century Improved Brandy Cocktail. If you order it at the restaurant, dry ice is used to aerate a mix of Chinese botanicals in the serving base.

Ingredients

■ 1 1/2 ounces Remy Martin XO

■ 3/4 ounce Cointreau Noir

■ 1/4 ounce Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur

■ 2 bar spoons Frey Ranch Absinthe

Directions

Stir ingredients in mixing glass with ice. Strain into brandy snifter.

