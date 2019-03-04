Noodles vending machine in Las Vegas uses Instagram as currency

(Foodbeast)

You knew social media was currency; bet you didn’t know you could use it as currency.

That will be the case starting Wednesday, when the Foodbeast Dream Machine pops up near the Volcom store at Las Vegas Premium Outlets South, 7400 Las Vegas Blvd. South (just south of Warm Springs Road).

The Dream Machine is a partnership between the Foodbeast website and Nissin Foods USA instant-noodle company. Here’s how it works:

Press the big button marked “push” to get a unique hashtag.

Then post a photo with the machine, using the special hashtag, on your Instagram and tag @foodbeast and @originalcupnoodles.

Follow the instructions on the screen and you’ll get a prize that may be Cup Noodles or Cup Noodles merch, a video game or a gift voucher.

The Dream Machine will be at the outlet mall through April 4. A similar device has been in operation since Friday at the Del Amo Fashion Center in Los Angeles.

Foodbeast CTO/co-founder Rudy Chaney said the idea started as a joke during a creative meeting, and it appears he has lofty goals for it.

“We’re hoping,” Chaney said, “this machine allows for the democratization of the Instagram influencer experience.”

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.