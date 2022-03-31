Northwest valley Thai restaurant reopens after investigation

Secret of Siam was open for business said a person who answered the phone on Wednesday.

The Secret of Siam, 5705 Centennial Center Blvd., in Las Vegas reopened for business on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, after being closed about a month for an investigation into "adulterated" food. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Secret of Siam, 5705 Centennial Center Blvd #170, in Las Vegas, is seen on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A northwest Las Vegas restaurant that was closed for about a month for an investigation into reports of “adulterated” food reopened on Wednesday.

Secret of Siam at 5705 Centennial Blvd., was open for business said a person who answered the phone.

Las Vegas police closed an investigation into a the restaurant and determined there was “no criminal intent” in connection with complaints that it served “adulterated” food, and the restaurant was cleared last week to reopen by the Southern Nevada Health District.

The Metropolitan Police Department and the Southern Nevada Health District started investigating Secret of Siam last month.

Customers said they felt “odd” after eating at the restaurant, with some saying they ended up in the hospital and others saying they later tested positive for THC.

“The detectives determined there was no criminal intent and at this time the criminal investigation by the LVMPD is considered closed,” police said in a statement last week. “The investigation by other community partners continues since it seems the contamination came from tainted ingredients purchased through a third party.”

On Wednesday, the health district released a statement announcing the restaurant would be allowed to reopen under certain conditions.

