Now serving in Las Vegas: Watermelon mojito with sorbet

The refreshing cocktail is available through the end of August at Yardbird Southern Table & Bar at The Venetian.

Watermelon Mojitos and Chicken 'N' Watermelon 'N' Waffles at Yardbird Southern Table & Bar in Las Vegas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

(Heidi Knapp Rinella)

It’s as refreshing as these August days are scorching. It’s watermelon, and a particularly sweet rendition is the watermelon mojito being featured through the end of the month at Yardbird Southern Table & Bar at The Venetian.

It’s made with watermelon juice, Bacardi rum, simple syrup, fresh mint leaves and crushed ice, finished with a splash of soda water and scoops of house-made watermelon and lime sorbets, and garnished with a watermelon wedge and sprig of mint, $14.

Pair it with the restaurant’s Chicken ’N’ Watermelon ’N’ Waffles, a cheddar waffle with chicken, brined for 27 hours before frying, and watermelon seasoned with chili spices and mint, $36.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.

