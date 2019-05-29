Nutella French Toast served at Cafe Americano at Caesars Palace
The breakfast specialty starts with sliced brioche, which is coated and browned and layered with Nutella and bananas.
With breakfast growing ever more indulgent, the Nutella French Toast at Cafe Americano at Caesars Palace is part of a trend.
It’s two thick slices cut from a loaf of brioche, dipped into condensed-milk batter and coated with cinnamon-sugar and crushed Cocoa Pebbles. The slices are browned in butter, spread with a thick layer of Nutella chocolate-hazelnut spread and stacked with a layer of fresh bananas, then topped with caramelized bananas and a sprinkling of sugar.
They’re $23, sugar rush included.