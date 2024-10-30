51°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Food

Opening date nears for Lisa Vanderpump’s new Strip restaurant

A rendering of the new project shared with the Review-Journal, center, shows a luxe, pastel-the ...
A rendering of the new project shared with the Review-Journal, center, shows a luxe, pastel-themed decor that differs from Lisa Vanderpump's other Las Vegas restaurants.
Lisa Vanderpump poses for a photo during the announcement of her newest restaurant Pinky's By ...
Lisa Vanderpump poses for a photo during the announcement of her newest restaurant Pinky's By Vanderpump, at Flamingo Las Vegas on November 2, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment)
More Stories
In this photo provided by Brittany Randall, Randall, left, and her daughter, Kamberlyn Bowler, ...
Teen fights kidney failure after eating McDonald’s Quarter Pounders
New food and drink options for fall in Las Vegas
A McDonald's Quarter Pounder sandwich purchased, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Phot ...
Testing rules out beef patties as source of E. coli outbreak, McDonald’s says
At least 75 sickened as deadly McDonald’s E. coli outbreak expands
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 30, 2024 - 8:59 am
 

If it’s hot pink in summer, is it cool pink in fall?

Pinky’s by Vanderpump, the latest Las Vegas restaurant from Lisa Vanderpump, the restaurateur and reality TV star, was planned to open this summer at the Flamingo on the Strip. That debut did not occur.

But pink will come out.

And now comes word Pinky’s is hosting a grand opening event Dec. 5, according to information received by the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Restaurants sometimes host what they call grand openings before or after service to the public begins. A representative for Caesars Entertainment, owner of the Flamingo, did not return a request to provide a definite opening timeline and other details.

Pinky’s, after Vanderpump’s nickname Pinky, will occupy the former Purple Zebra space in the casino. The restaurant is Vanderpump’s third spot on the Strip, following Vanderpump Cocktail Garden in Caesars Palace and Vanderpump à Paris in Paris Las Vegas. The restaurateur also opened Wolf by Vanderpump in April at Harveys Lake Tahoe.

A kiss from Gordon

The Review-Journal broke the news in August 2023 that Vanderpump would be debuting a restaurant — then known only by a code name — at the Flamingo. At that time, the RJ obtained renderings of the project depicting a vintage-style glass garden room extending from the Flamingo exterior.

Interior renderings show a space with plush pink banquettes, golden tables, tiered chandeliers in pale green, golden sculpted palms, a front bar faced in glowing pink, a back bar formed from golden Palladian arches, and flamingos garnishing the space in homage to the property. The whole effect mingles art deco with classic supper club.

In November, Caesars announced that Pinky’s by Vanderpump would open in summer 2024 and encompass almost 7,000 square feet, with distinctive dishes, statement cocktails, and an art deco look — muted greens, blushing pinks, brass accents — fashioned by Vanderpump Alain, the restaurateur’s design firm.

On the exterior of the Flamingo, a pink construction wall depicts Vanderpump tipping her pale pink fedora, with the words “Coming Soon Fall 2024.” A September Instagram post shows celebrated chef Gordon Ramsay, who also has a restaurant on the way at the Flamingo, giving the image of Vanderpump a kiss.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this photo provided by Brittany Randall, Randall, left, and her daughter, Kamberlyn Bowler, ...
Teen fights kidney failure after eating McDonald’s Quarter Pounders
By Jonel Aleccia The Associated Press

A 15-year-old high school freshman is hospitalized with severe complications of food poisoning after eating McDonald’s Quarter Pounder hamburgers three times in the weeks before a deadly E. coli outbreak was detected.

UNLV wide receiver Ricky White III (11) celebrates after catching a deep pass during the colleg ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

UNLV vs. Boise State, “Little Shop of Horrors,” Maxwell and Cypress Hill top this week’s entertainment lineup.

MORE STORIES