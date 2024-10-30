Opening date nears for Lisa Vanderpump’s new Strip restaurant

The art deco-inspired restaurant follows her spots at two other Las Vegas Strip casinos.

Lisa Vanderpump poses for a photo during the announcement of her newest restaurant Pinky's By Vanderpump, at Flamingo Las Vegas on November 2, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment)

A rendering of the new project shared with the Review-Journal, center, shows a luxe, pastel-themed decor that differs from Lisa Vanderpump's other Las Vegas restaurants.

If it’s hot pink in summer, is it cool pink in fall?

Pinky’s by Vanderpump, the latest Las Vegas restaurant from Lisa Vanderpump, the restaurateur and reality TV star, was planned to open this summer at the Flamingo on the Strip. That debut did not occur.

But pink will come out.

And now comes word Pinky’s is hosting a grand opening event Dec. 5, according to information received by the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Restaurants sometimes host what they call grand openings before or after service to the public begins. A representative for Caesars Entertainment, owner of the Flamingo, did not return a request to provide a definite opening timeline and other details.

Pinky’s, after Vanderpump’s nickname Pinky, will occupy the former Purple Zebra space in the casino. The restaurant is Vanderpump’s third spot on the Strip, following Vanderpump Cocktail Garden in Caesars Palace and Vanderpump à Paris in Paris Las Vegas. The restaurateur also opened Wolf by Vanderpump in April at Harveys Lake Tahoe.

A kiss from Gordon

The Review-Journal broke the news in August 2023 that Vanderpump would be debuting a restaurant — then known only by a code name — at the Flamingo. At that time, the RJ obtained renderings of the project depicting a vintage-style glass garden room extending from the Flamingo exterior.

Interior renderings show a space with plush pink banquettes, golden tables, tiered chandeliers in pale green, golden sculpted palms, a front bar faced in glowing pink, a back bar formed from golden Palladian arches, and flamingos garnishing the space in homage to the property. The whole effect mingles art deco with classic supper club.

In November, Caesars announced that Pinky’s by Vanderpump would open in summer 2024 and encompass almost 7,000 square feet, with distinctive dishes, statement cocktails, and an art deco look — muted greens, blushing pinks, brass accents — fashioned by Vanderpump Alain, the restaurateur’s design firm.

On the exterior of the Flamingo, a pink construction wall depicts Vanderpump tipping her pale pink fedora, with the words “Coming Soon Fall 2024.” A September Instagram post shows celebrated chef Gordon Ramsay, who also has a restaurant on the way at the Flamingo, giving the image of Vanderpump a kiss.

