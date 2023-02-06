Oscar Mayer Wienermobile making 4 stops in Las Vegas

Another long-running entertainment legend has announced a new residency in Las Vegas.

Tommy Salami exits the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile just parked outside the Steamie Weenie on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile returns to the Las Vegas Valley for four fun-filled appearances.

Visitors to the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels can take part in tours and get the chance to receive a wiener whistle, a part of the promotion since 1952.

Wienermobile stops include:

— Smith’s Food and Drug, 7130 N, Durango Drive, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.

— Smith’s Food and Drug, 8525 W. Warm Springs Road, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.

— Cars and Coffee Las Vegas, 6405 Ensworth St., 7 to 10 a.m. Saturday.

— Smith’s Food and Drug, 2385 E. Windmill Lane, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

The Wienermobile last appeared in September and also had a January 2021 appearance.

