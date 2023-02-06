58°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Food

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile making 4 stops in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 6, 2023 - 12:01 pm
 
Tommy Salami exits the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile just parked outside the Steamie Weenie on Frida ...
Tommy Salami exits the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile just parked outside the Steamie Weenie on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Another long-running entertainment legend has announced a new residency in Las Vegas.

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile returns to the Las Vegas Valley for four fun-filled appearances.

Visitors to the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels can take part in tours and get the chance to receive a wiener whistle, a part of the promotion since 1952.

Wienermobile stops include:

— Smith’s Food and Drug, 7130 N, Durango Drive, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.

— Smith’s Food and Drug, 8525 W. Warm Springs Road, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.

— Cars and Coffee Las Vegas, 6405 Ensworth St., 7 to 10 a.m. Saturday.

— Smith’s Food and Drug, 2385 E. Windmill Lane, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

The Wienermobile last appeared in September and also had a January 2021 appearance.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Golden Knights goalie, wife owe $27 million, bankruptcy records show
Golden Knights goalie, wife owe $27 million, bankruptcy records show
2
2 dead in wrong-way, head-on collision near Summerlin
2 dead in wrong-way, head-on collision near Summerlin
3
CARTOONS: What happens when the White House tries to order pizza
CARTOONS: What happens when the White House tries to order pizza
4
‘A friend to anyone’: Beloved tennis player dies after collapse on Summerlin court
‘A friend to anyone’: Beloved tennis player dies after collapse on Summerlin court
5
As Harry Reid airport grows, so does the need for another airport
As Harry Reid airport grows, so does the need for another airport
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Thinking about going vegan? Here’s what you need to know
By Nicole Hvidsten Star Tribune

“It’s a lot easier than you think,” says Robin Asbell, chef, cooking instructor and author of several cookbooks, including 2011’s “Big Vegan.”

(iStock)
Egg shortage to worsen: How to prepare as spring approaches
By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy GoBankingRates.com

Eggs have become a symbol of recent (and relentless) inflation — they rose an eye-popping 11.1% in November and are up a whopping 59.9% over the past 12 months, according to the consumer price index. And it seems like there will be fewer Easter eggs in 2023.

More stories for you
REMEMBER WHEN: Dodgers take over Sands with Joey Bishop — PHOTOS
REMEMBER WHEN: Dodgers take over Sands with Joey Bishop — PHOTOS
Pair of $100K jackpots hit at Las Vegas casinos
Pair of $100K jackpots hit at Las Vegas casinos
Police seek missing 12-year-old girl from northeast Las Vegas
Police seek missing 12-year-old girl from northeast Las Vegas
Homestyle proposal: Cracker Barrel has prizes for ‘popping the question’
Homestyle proposal: Cracker Barrel has prizes for ‘popping the question’
Giada De Laurentiis celebrates 10 years of her Strip restaurant
Giada De Laurentiis celebrates 10 years of her Strip restaurant
FBI asks for information on man missing since November
FBI asks for information on man missing since November