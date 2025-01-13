Replacement revealed for closed club-restaurant on Las Vegas Strip

The new restaurant will encompass about 11,000 square feet, seat about 275, and feature three private dining rooms and a terrace.

A rendering of the terrace at Boa Steakhouse, set to open in the Palazzo Tower of The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip in 2025. (Innovative Dining Group)

A rendering of a private dining room at Boa Steakhouse, set to open in the Palazzo Tower of The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip in 2025. (Innovative Dining Group)

A rendering of the main dining room at Boa Steakhouse, set to open in the Palazzo Tower of The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip in 2025. (Innovative Dining Group)

A rendering of the bar and lounge at Boa Steakhouse, set to open in the Palazzo Tower of The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip in 2025. (Innovative Dining Group)

A rendering of the main dining room at Boa Steakhouse, set to open in the Palazzo Tower of The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip in 2025. (Innovative Dining Group)

In Las Vegas, caviar excess and a thumping beat often combine for success. But sometimes, they don’t.

And so it is that Boa Steakhouse is set to open this summer in the Palazzo Tower of The Venetian, in the space most recently vacated by Villa Azur, the clubstaurant that closed in early December after a troubled two-year run — one that married Golden Ossetra fettuccine with a vigorous bass (and a one-day rent-related closure in September).

The debut marks a return to town for the SoCal-based Boa, which closed in 2012 in the Forum Shops at Caesars after a seven-year run. Boa, which recently expanded to Austin, Texas, is a project of Innovative Dining Group (IDG), which also created Sushi Roku, which recently celebrated its 20th anniversary at the shops.

“Las Vegas is a city of reinvention and creativity — a sentiment that resonates deeply with IDG’s ethos,” said Lee Maen, founder and co-CEO of IDG. “Bringing BOA Steakhouse back to the Strip allows us to honor our legacy — my father, Lee Ratner, was an early investor in both The Silver Slipper and The Frontier … ”

Big digs; cool lamb

Corporate executive chef Brendan Collins and team will send out signature dishes such as 21-day dry-aged tomahawk steak, Japanese A5 wagyu, and free-range lamb lollipops from Gundagai farm in New South Wales, Australia. The cocktail program includes a Smoke Show (Knob Creek Rye, maple syrup, orange bitters, applewood smoke) and La Quebrada (reposado, Aperol, passion fruit, agave, lime).

Boa, on the second floor of the Palazzo Tower, will encompass about 11,000 square feet, seat about 275, and feature three private dining rooms and a terrace, a new addition to the space.

Other beef ahead

Word of the Boa launch joins other recent steakhouse news at The Venetian. In October, the property announced that chef José Andrés was moving his Bazaar Meat to the Palazzo Tower from the Sahara in 2025. In November, the Las Vegas Review-Journal obtained a first look inside Cote Vegas, an outpost of Cote Korean Steakhouse of New York City that is going into the promenade between the Palazzo and The Venetian.

Boa Steakhouse will open by serving dinner nightly. Visit boasteak.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.