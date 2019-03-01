Sandwich at new Las Vegas Strip restaurant an ‘architectural miracle’

Sadelle’s, the new breakfast, lunch and dinner spot at Bellagio, serves a triple-decker sandwich that one of the company’s founders calls an “architectural miracle.”

It’s made with rye bread sliced horizontally, the three pieces spread with Russian dressing and then stacked with layers of turkey, house-made cole slaw, roast beef and more cole slaw (salami, ham and club-style are other options). Then the layers are stacked, trimmed and cut into smaller pieces placed together on a plate. The resulting behemoth can serve four to six people.

The Major Food Group opened Sadelle’s in January as an offshoot of the original in New York. Signatures include roaming pastry and bloody mary carts, tableside preparation of a number of salads and whole warm lobsters, and smoked-seafood towers.

While the SoHo original is lined with exposed brick and furnished with leather and wooden booths, the Bellagio version — nearly four times its size — is decorated in a light and lively style that evokes the Belle Epoque period. It has expansive views of the Bellagio Conservatory and the resort’s pool area.

Sadelle’s is open daily from 6 a.m. to midnight. Jonah Resnick is executive chef, Jessica Kang general manager.

