102°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Food

Shrimp cocktail had crowds flocking to downtown Las Vegas for decades

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 17, 2019 - 12:59 pm
 

As far as Mark Brandenburg is concerned, shrimp cocktail ran the mob out of downtown Las Vegas.

It happened like this, says Brandenburg, chairman of the Fremont Street Experience and former owner of the Golden Gate: In the early ’50s, Emilio “Gumba” Giorgetti owned the old Westerner at Fremont and First streets downtown. During the televised Kefauver hearings on organized crime, he was subpoenaed.

“The local authorities went to him and said, ‘We’re not feeling comfortable with you having a casino in Las Vegas,’ ” Brandenburg said. So Giorgetti went to his San Francisco attorney, Joseph Alioto, and asked if he knew of a potential buyer. Alioto put him in touch with a man who formed a group of Bay Area investors.

Cut to a few years later. The group sold the Westerner at a profit and were looking for another venture. They approached the owner of the Sal Sagev Hotel — that’s Las Vegas spelled backward — and leased the ground floor for a casino. They eventually took over the property and renamed it the Golden Gate. And in 1959, Italo Ghelfi — managing partner, and Brandenburg’s step-father — introduced the 50-cent shrimp cocktail as a promotion. It was an immediate hit, drawing crowds to the casino.

And the mob was gone from downtown for good, Brandenburg says, maybe with his tongue in cheek. He even tried to convince the folks at the Mob Museum of his theory. And failed. Oh well; it’s still a pretty good story.

The whole thing came up again this summer, when downtown restaurant 7th & Carson offered the “Golden Gate Original Shrimp Cocktail” for an hour each evening in June, with the purchase of an entree.

And no wonder; Ghelfi’s shrimp cocktail became a legend, with 25 million sold by 1991, when the price was raised to 99 cents. Along the way, it spawned imitators across the valley. Until the late ’90s, when the dining revolution started in Las Vegas, 99-cent shrimp cocktails were as plentiful as bargain buffets.

“I think it became popular because it was something that was easy to get, something people maybe didn’t eat every day at home,” said David Schwartz, associate vice provost for the UNLV Office of Faculty Affairs and professsor/curator for gaming at University Libraries. “For the casinos, they offered it at a price point that was pretty attractive to people.”

Brandenburg said they didn’t mind the imitators.

“It was not a problem for us,” he said. “We maintained the quality and the presentation. The other products didn’t compare; they used plastic cups, smaller shrimp, fillers. I think what really made it work for us was the presentation in the nice tulip glass. There was an emphasis on quality. And the cocktail sauce was really important. There was a little bit of a dispute over that, as to whether my dad or Tiny Naylor (then the owner of Du-par’s in California, and one of the partners in Ghelfi’s group) originated it.”

He said the appeal was simple: “It was consistent with the old Vegas. Value was important.”

Brandenburg said he began to grasp the shrimp cocktail’s appeal shortly after he bought the property in 1990. He had been an attorney, practicing in the old Valley Bank building downtown. One day he ran into another attorney from the building, who asked where he’d been. Brandenburg told him, and the guy said he’d never heard of the Golden Gate and asked where it was.

“Fremont and Main,” Brandenburg said.

Blank.

“Across from the Plaza.”

Blank.

“The place with the shrimp cocktail.”

“ ‘Oh, I go there all the time!’ And he starts telling me stories about it. People didn’t know our name, but they knew our shrimp cocktail.”

Brandenburg also remembers talking to people in line at the resort’s old deli, where the shrimp cocktail was sold, and asking where they were from and why they were there.

“People were saying, ‘We’re from New Hampshire and we heard about the shrimp cocktail,’ ” he said. “ ‘We’re from Switzerland and we heard about the shrimp cocktail.’ ”

The deli sold the crowd-pleaser until Du-par’s replaced it in 2010. The coffee shop carried on the tradition — although not for 99 cents — until it closed in 2017. The Golden Gate currently is owned by Derek Stevens, who didn’t return a request for comment, and his brother, Greg, who also own the D Las Vegas.

And it appears the only bargain shrimp cocktail currently available downtown is at the Fremont, where it’s still 99 cents, and where they sell 300 to 350 a day, up to about 500 a day on weekends.

“We started it in the mid-’80s,” said Kirby Salomone, the property’s director of operations. “It’s a downtown favorite, especially for the locals. It’s a loss leader, but I’ve got to tell you, it’s just keeping the nostalgia, and it’s part of the Fremont. A lot of people come in and look for it.”

He said he thinks the popularity valley-wide dropped because costs went up over the years.

“We’ve decided to say it doesn’t matter,” Salomone said. “We want to keep it; it’s a tradition. We’ve been making it the same way forever. Our executive chef has been here going on 30 years.”

Brandenburg has one more story. He remembers the time a friend, newly arrived as an assistant general manager at another casino downtown, was standing outside her property with her boss when a customer asked where to find a shrimp cocktail.

“ ‘Oh, you go right up the street, just to the right, a block or so,’ ” he remembers. “Her boss turns and says, ‘Hey, you know we serve shrimp cocktail here, right?’ ”

It was a powerful brand, and a good fit.”

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 02-383-0474. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Water Grill opens at The Forum Shops at Caesars in Las Vegas
Water Grill, from a 30-year-old California company opening its first Las Vegas location, specializes is fresh seafood including 16 types of oysters. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cat's Meow comes to Las Vegas
New Orleans-based karaoke chain opens new location in Neonopolis. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making the Loco Moco Breakfast Burger at Broken Yolk Cafe in Las Vegas
Manny Menina, line cook at Broken Yolk Cafe in Las Vegas, stacks 8 ounces of beef, 2 strips of bacon, hash browns, caramelized onions and 2 fried eggs on 4 King’s Hawaiian slider buns to make the Loco Moco Breakfast Burger. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
SecretBurger at China Poblano at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Carlos Cruz, executive chef of Jose Andres’ China Poblano at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, makes the SecretBurger off-menu, one-night-only ‘All Quacked Up’ with a kimchi pancake, Peking duck, house-made hoisin sauce, a fried duck egg, pickled micro-vegetables, caviar and gold flakes and serves it with a Stillwater Artisanal Ale. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Famous Blue Angel statue commemorated in downtown Las Vegas mural
The 16-foot tall Blue Angel statue that stood above the Blue Angel Motel for six decades is featured in a mural spanning three walls at a downtown Las Vegas building. James Stanford designed the “A Phalanx of Angels Ascending" mural based on his photography, and Cliff Morris painted the mural at 705 Las Vegas Blvd. North, near the Neon Museum. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Making Castle Frites at the new Frites at the Excalibur in Las Vegas
Tom McGrath, district manager/executive chef at Frites at the Excalibur in Las Vegas, tops his beef-tallow fries like a loaded baked potato - with white and yellow cheddar, sour cream, bacon and chives. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hello Kitty Cafe on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
The Hello Kitty Cafe opens Friday, July 12th, 2019, between New York, New York and Park MGM on the Las Vegas Strip. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Amano Las Vegas' Fat Baby Sandwich
Chef Jason Weber of Amano Las Vegas has created a sandwich stuffed with pasta, and it's a hit. (Mat Luschek / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A class at Melissa Coppel Chocolate and Pastry School in Las Vegas.
Melissa Coppel, who teaches classes in various countries around the world, attracts students from far and wide to her eponymous school in Las Vegas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Havana Lobster at Boteco in Las Vegas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Marcus Fortunato, co-owner of Boteco in Las Vegas, learned to make Havana Lobster from the chef at El Figaro, a favorite of former Cuban President Fidel Castro.
Chef Gustav Mauler Is retiring
Las Vegas chef Gustav Mauler announces his retirement on Sunday, June 30, 2019.
Bellagio Conservatory unveils Italian summer exhibit
The Bellagio's Conservatory & Botanical Gardens have opened the gates to its summer display. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
A.D. Hopkins on his debut novel
Veteran journalist introduces readers to “The Boys Who Woke Up Early.” (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Seven Magic Mountains restoration complete
Artist Ugo Rondinone’s iconic Seven Magic Mountains receives a complete painting restoration in June 2019.
Making off-the-menu bean curd rolls at Mr. Chow in Las Vegas
Senior chef tournant Cesar Laran has created secret bean curd rolls at Mr. Chow at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. To make them, he rolls bean curd sheets around a filling of carrots, celery and shiitake mushrooms, then smokes them with oolong tea and sugar. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making Bread Pudding French Toast at Esther’s Kitchen in Las Vegas
James Trees, chef/owner of Esther’s Kitchen in Las Vegas, slices house-made blueberry bread pudding, coats it in egg yolks and mascarpone, fries it and tops it with spiced walnuts, Lyle’s Golden Syrup and creme fraiche. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Celine Dion closes 1,141-show residency on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Hear from Celine Dion about her 16 years on the Las Vegas Strip and what the future has in store for her. (Caesars Entertainment)
Lobster grilled cheese at Big Sur Oyster Bar
The hugely popular lobster grilled cheese at Big Sur Oyster Bar at the South Point in Las Vegas is made with white cheddar and served on sourdough. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
You can dine out with your dog in Las Vegas
Lazy Dog, among Las Vegas restaurants that allow dogs, is probably the most accommodating, with free bowls of water and a doggy menu. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sparrow + Wolf at Vetri Cucina in Las Vegas
Marc Vetri will launch a new collaborative chef series June 18, with a little help from Sparrow + Wolf’s Brian Howard. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
10 best things to do at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
10 best things to do at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run at Disneyland - VIDEO
What it's like to ride the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run At Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ada’s opens at Tivoli Village in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Ada’s, from James Trees, owner of Esther’s Kitchen in Las Vegas’ Arts District, brings Tivoli Village a similar menu of seasonal, artisanal pastas, pizzas — and ice cream. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal)
Nutella French Toast at Cafe Americano in Las Vegas
Harold Norris, executive chef at Cafe Americano at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, coats brioche in cinnamon and chocolate and layers it with Nutella and bananas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Heavier traffic expected from EDC festival attendees
Electric Daisy Carnival attendees began to vacate the Las Vegas Motor Speedway starting before 5 a.m., the majority heading south on Interstate 15.
What it's like to skip the lines and fly by helicopter to EDC
What it's like to skip the lines and fly by helicopter to EDC. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
DJ Steve Aoki visits Las Vegas comic book store
DJ Steve Aoki visits Torpedo Comics in Las Vegas Friday, May 17, 2019, for a signing for his new comic book series "Neon Future." (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas Smith & Wollensky opens at The Venetian
After 18 years, the Smith & Wollensky location on Las Vegas’ south Strip closed in 2017, to be re-born two years later with a rib-cutting — instead of a ribbon-cutting — in The Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal)
Colin Cantwell, Creator Of Iconic Star Wars Ships Visits Vegas
Colin Cantwell, who created and designed such "Star Wars" ships as the X-Wing fighter, and Death Star, met fans at Rogue Toys in Las Vegas today. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Beauty & Essex in Las Vegas makes an EDC Wonder Wheel
In honor of the Electric Daisy Carnival, Beauty & Essex at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas makes its Wonder Wheel party-worthy. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Jonathan Ullman, president and chief executive officer of The Mob Museum, looks over Prohibitio ...
5 hidden speakeasies in Las Vegas
By / RJ

Some of this valley’s so-called “hidden gems” truly are hidden, often in plain sight. Some are well-known, even advertised. Others are reserved for those in the know.