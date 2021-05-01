‘Star Wars’ sweets, Dirt Dogs, Mexican brunches on the menu

May the 4th will be with those who go to Pinkbox Doughnuts on Tuesday, while Dirt Dogs launches Neonopolis site and the Great Greek goes to the Arts District.

"Star Wars" doughnuts from Pinkbox. (Pinkbox Doughnuts)

Sweet Corn Tamales at La Manana Brunch at Casa Calavera. (Joe Janet)

May the doughnuts be with you

May the force be with you — or May the 4th be with you, if you’re a “Star Wars” fan. To celebrate the unofficial holiday, Pinkbox Doughnuts has unleashed a cadre of sweet treats available through Tuesday. They include a chocolate bar doughnut that resembles Chewbacca, chocolate cake doughnuts that evoke Ewoks, a glazed raised Leia with cookies for her signature hair style, a galaxy tie-dyed chocolate cake doughnut and more. There are four Pinkbox locations in Southern Nevada. pinkboxdoughnuts.com

Dirt Dog hits Fremont

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and Councilman Cedric Crear will be on hand Monday to welcome Dirt Dog to Fremont Street. The Los Angeles-based chain, which has local outposts on South Rainbow Boulevard and in the Grand Bazaar Shops on the Strip, is bringing its eclectic collection of hot dogs and other treats to Neonopolis. It will offer all of the chain’s over-the-top spins on street corn, fries and, of course, wieners — including the Flaming Corn dog, coated in Hot Cheetos and topped with lime mayo, chipotle aioli and cilantro. The Monday celebration will start at 11 a.m.

Great Greek comes to Arts District

The fifth valley location of The Great Greek has opened in The Herbert, the old Western Cab building at 801 S. Main St. in the Arts District. The grand-opening celebration weekend May 7-9 will include specials such as signature lamb chops with lemon potatoes. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. thegreatgreekgrill.com

Brunch La Manana

Casa Calavera at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas will begin serving brunch on Mother’s Day, May 9. The La Manana Brunch, which begins at 10 a.m. Sundays, features such dishes as chorizo and egg tacos, sweet corn tamales with pina colada sauce and mint-agave-marinated berries and a stack of five yellow corn cakes with maple syrup, chocolate sauce and berry compote. Cocktails include the Bloody Calavera, made with Stoli Hot or Stoli Cucumber, house bloody mary mix and a chamoy rim, and No Spritz Given, with Aperol, Araceli Marigold Liqueur and prosecco. casacalavera.com

Looking for a divertido?

This Sunday, El Dorado Cantina at Tivoli Village will launch its Domingo Divertido, or Sunday Funday brunch. The menu includes such dishes as a watermelon salad, tres leches French toast, Macho Benedict and a churro waffle. Bottomless mimosas or bloody marys, specialty cocktails and agua frescas will be served. Hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. eldoradocantina.com

New Bobby’s Burgers

Another Bobby’s Burgers, from chef Bobby Flay, has opened in the Forum Food Hall at Caesars Palace. Choices include the Crunchburger, which is topped with cheese and chips, and the Nacho Burger, made with queso, tomato salsa and pickled jalapenos. Fries, dipping sauces and shakes also are available.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter. Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter.