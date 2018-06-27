Tacotarian previews Las Vegas plant-based taco restaurant

John Simmons used Saturday’s Hopped Taco Throwdown to give Las Vegas a sneak preview of a plant-based taco concept, Tacotarian , that his brother and sister-in-law are opening on Fort Apache Road near Patrick Lane. Simmons is lending a hand with the menu, which on Saturday included a vegan chorizo-spiced cauliflower taco with roasted carrot hummus, smoked yogurt, harissa and cilantro on a chickpea flour tortilla. Watch for a late-summer opening.

Firefly owner John Simmons poses at his restaurant at 3824 Paradise Road in Las Vegas on Monday Nov. 18, 2013. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mexican-barbecue fusion

BBQ Mexicana opened at Mandalay Bay on Monday. The sister spot of Susan Feniger and Mary Sue Milliken’s Border Grill is basically a grab-and-go window near the main restaurant. But the menu is inspired by local head chef Mike Minor’s former TruckU Barbeque food truck and features its Mexican spin on barbecue. Minor’s fans are buzzing on social media about having the famed burnt ends burrito again.

Social hour debuts

Chef Scott Conant’s Masso Osteria at Red Rock Resort has launched a new social hour menu. Available at the bar and lounge from 5-7 p.m. daily, the menu includes tasting-style dishes ranging from spiced almonds and marinated olives to short rib polpette and balsamic glazed pork ribs, with everything priced between $3.50 and $15.

Four-pack of sweets

Ri Ra Irish Pub has added pastry chef Shea Wafford’s new desserts to its permanent menu. She first got our mouths watering in March over sweet treats such as a chocolate-covered pretzel budino, a Bailey’s Irish Cream dark chocolate pie, brown butter and whiskey snickerdoodles and made-to-order bread pudding. After months of rotating them on and off the specials menu and telling us the permanent rollout is “right around the corner,” all four are finally available.

Cigars and whiskey

Carnevino at Palazzo has announced its first cigar and whiskey dinner July 13 — and presumably last — since it’s closing July 27. Westland Distillery and La Palina Cigars will partner in the $135, four-course dinner. Reserve at bit.ly/2lxMKns.

Sightings

“Once and Again” actor Shane West and DJ/model Chantel Jeffries in separate parties at Tao at The Venetian.

