The Stove in Henderson tempts with pecan pancakes

The Pecan Pie Pancakes at The Stove in Henderson will give you a hankerin’ for the Old South.

The dish starts with three buttermilk pancakes, which are sprinkled with pecans before they’re cooked. After they’re flipped they’re topped with butter, dulce de leche and more pecans before they’re stacked and topped with pie-crust crumbles. Executive chef and co-owner Antonio Nunez, who created the dish, said it’s one of The Stove’s most popular dishes, and no wonder.

They’re $13. The Stove is at 11261 S. Eastern Ave.