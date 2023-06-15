This global Israeli restaurant, famed for party vibe, is coming to Strip

Signature dishes on the rotating menu include flowers pounded into carpaccio and a 12-foot pasta noodle.

The Horrible Hammer, featuring herbs and flowers pounded into carpaccio, is a signature dish at HaSalon, an outpost of which is opening July 15, 2023, in The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip. (The Venetian)

Mamaliga, a dish akin to polenta native to the Balkans, is a signature offering at HaSalon, an outpost of which is opening July 15, 2023, in The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip. (Melissa Horn)

Chef Eyal Shani, often called the father of modern Israeli cooking, is opening another place in The Venetian.

HaSalon, a fine dining Mediterranean restaurant launching July 15, follows the December 2022 debut of Miznon, a casual spot serving Mediterranean street food.

The rotating menu features dishes such as the Horrible Hammer, herbs and flowers pounded atop beef carpaccio; a sweet corn version of mamaliga, a Romanian-Jewish dish akin to polenta; and pici pasta, like thick spaghetti, that’s plated at other HaSalons as a single 12-foot noodle.

HaSalon (“living room” in Hebrew) offers two dinner seatings: the first, more traditional sit-down dining, and the second, a more theatrical experience with vibes, music and dancing between the tables. The look of the restaurant mingles tile, concrete, wood and a mix of vintage and modern furnishings and fixtures.

“At HaSalon, you are getting the best feeling that life can give, the magic from a night you are praying will never end, experiencing a loss of control and the freedom that feeling has,” said the chef, giving dreamy voice to the HaSalon philosophy.

Shani, a native of Tel Aviv, opened the first HaSalon in his hometown in 2008. Ibiza, New York, Paris, London and Miami have followed, with Toronto also coming soon.

HaSalon lies just off the casino floor in the Palazzo tower at The Venetian. Reservations/details: venetianlasvegas.com/restaurants/hasalon.html. Follow on social media at @venetianvegas and @hasalon_vegas.