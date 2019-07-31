This Las Vegas CrazyShake combines favorite summer treats

The State Fair CrazyShake, available through Aug. 18 at Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer, combines kettle corn, a deep-fried Twinkie, fried Oreos and more.

State fairs are known for their crazy foods, and Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer is known for its CrazyShakes, so this is a match made in sweet paradise.

The State Fair CrazyShake has a rim of kettle corn embedded in vanilla frosting and is made with ice cream with a corn base, popcorn brittle pieces and swirls of caramel. Then it’s topped with a deep-fried Twinkie, two fried Oreos, whipped cream, sprinkles, a caramel drizzle and a cherry.

Created through a partnership with Ample Hills Creamery, it’s $19 and available through Aug. 18. Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer is at The Venetian.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.

