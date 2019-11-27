Toasted Gastrobrunch serves indulgent Elvis French Toast

This brunch-all-day spot features brioche layered with bananas and peanut butter, grilled and dusted with powdered sugar.

Just in time for the end of National Peanut Butter Lovers Month comes Elvis French Toast from the new Toasted Gastrobrunch.

The dish starts with thickly sliced brioche, spread with peanut butter and layered with crisp bacon and lightly caramelized banana, drizzled with honey.

The bread is then dipped in French toast batter, grilled until golden, drizzled with more honey and dusted with powdered sugar. It’s $14. Toasted Gastrobrunch is at 9516 W. Flamingo Road.

