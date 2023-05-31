83°F
Food

Vegas Test Kitchen founder to open another incubator to help chefs, restaurateurs

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 31, 2023 - 10:36 am
 
Updated May 31, 2023 - 10:39 am
Jolene Mannina, founder of Vegas Test Kitchen, which is closing June 3, 2023, in downtown Las V ...
Jolene Mannina, founder of Vegas Test Kitchen, which is closing June 3, 2023, in downtown Las Vegas, is opening Paladare, another culinary incubator also in downtown. (Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal file @Erik_Verduzco)

Jolene Mannina is staying downtown after all.

On Saturday, Mannina is closing Vegas Test Kitchen, the culinary incubator she founded on East Fremont Street that helped sustain Las Vegas chefs and restaurants during the pandemic.

But Mannina just announced she is joining with the Dapper Companies, a real estate developer and brokerage, to launch Paladare, another incubator to help culinarians create and expand their concepts without the expense of a full-fledged restaurant.

Paladare will open in the Mahoney’s building on South Maryland Parkway in the Huntridge community, at the southern border of downtown.

“I chose the name Paladare, as it refers to the underground restaurants people opened in Cuba during the Cuban Revolution,” Mannina said. “These restaurants were a way for people to express their creativity and passion for food, even in the face of government restrictions.”

The 2,200-square-foot space will be divided into four independent, fully equipped commercial kitchens with 24-hour access. In addition, Paladare will offer a supportive culinary community, something especially essential for new and emerging chefs and restaurateurs.

Paladare is at 608 S. Maryland Parkway. The Mahoney’s building currently houses the commissary kitchen for Mazzoa Donuts and Tacos El Pastor; a new concept, called Jive Turkey, is scheduled to begin construction this summer.

For more information about Paladare, including professional inquiries, email Mannina at jolene@secretburger.com or visit paladarekitchens.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on Twitter.

