Volunteers, with help of pros, cook up plan to feed needy in Las Vegas

The Please Send Noodles group normally meets to read cookbooks and prepare meals from them, but because they’re sidelined by the pandemic, they’re cooking for others.

The Please Send Noodles club has organized the "100 Dinners Project" aimed at feeding 100 people in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, July 25, 2020. (Please Send Noodles Facebook)

Chef Luke Palladino is consulting with the Please Send Noodles club to feed 100 people in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, July 25, 2020. (Luke Palladino Facebook)

Kim Foster, who won a James Beard Award for a food essay she wrote, is the lead organizer of the group behind the 100 Dinners project. (Kim Foster)

Kim Foster, who hosts the Please Send Noodles cookbook club through the Writer's Block, is the lead organizer of the group behind the 100 Dinners project.

Normally, they meet at The Writer’s Block downtown to talk about cookbooks and prepare recipes from them, but the realities of the coronavirus pandemic put an end to those friendly gatherings. So the Please Send Noodles group is doing some sending of its own, by feeding 100 people in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday.

“There’s so much need in the community, so we decided to cook for people who need it,” said Kim Foster, the lead organizer of the group behind the 100 Dinners project. “A member had the idea to do it at the end of the month,” when money may be especially tight.

The eight volunteers are cooking in their homes. That doesn’t violate any health regulations because they’re not charging, but they’re not throwing caution to the wind, thanks to advice from chef/consultant Luke Palladino and Main Street Provisions owner Kim Owens.

“We’re following restaurant-quality standards for hygiene,” Foster said. “We’ve gotten a real culinary education as home cooks” from Palladino. Owens will be the point person when the food is boxed up and distributed to ensure compliance with COVID-19 guidelines.

“It’s really great to have professionals working with us,” Foster said.

It’s also great to have help from local companies, such as the 100 pounds of meat being donated by Black Box Meats, plus donations from The Writer’s Block, Hard Hat Lounge and members of Please Send Noodles.

Foster and Palladino will cook the pulled pork (20 vegan pulled-jackfruit dinners also will be available on request). The other members are preparing side dishes of jicama slaw, arroz negro and warm tortillas.

Foster said the emphasis is on families.

“We feel like a lot of families sort of fall through the cracks,” she said.

With donations of gift cards, she’ll also stock the Little Free Pantry at 1041 Sweeney Ave. for families to stock up on other items.

Those in need of meals can text 917-903-1344 with their name and number of meals desired, with a maximum of six. They’ll be given an address in downtown Las Vegas and a pickup time.

Donations of money, which will be turned into grocery store cards for the cooks, can be made via Paypal to Donna Wilburn at donna.wilburn65@gmail.com. Businesses interested in donating grocery items including meat and produce can email kim@fosterentertainment.net.

Foster said the group hopes to repeat the event monthly.

“We’re throwing the first one (together) really quick,” she said, “and we’ll figure it out as we go along.”

