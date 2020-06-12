89°F
Food

What’s new at several Las Vegas restaurants

By and / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 12, 2020 - 8:51 am
 
Updated June 12, 2020 - 9:30 am

Happy Hour to Go

Ra Sushi at Fashion Show mall is offering Happy Hour to Go for takeout, curbside pickup or delivery: The Ra’ckin Spread, $29, with garlic edamame, sesame garlic wings, pork gyoza, shrimp shumai, spring rolls and pineapple cheese wontons; The Ra’vival Kit, $33, a California roll, Viva Las Vegas roll and sesame garlic wings; Shrimply Irresistible, $33, a Viva Las Vegas roll, California roll, Ra’ckin Shrimp, calamari tempura and edamame; and How We Roll, $49, a California roll, spicy tuna roll, cucumber roll, edamame, four nigiri, two sashimi and miso soup or Uchi No Salad. Sake bomber kits, mix-and-match six-packs, premium cold sake and bottles of wine are available. rasushi.com

ShangHai moms to collaborate

ShangHai Taste, 4266 W. Spring Mountain Road, plans East Meets West, featuring food prepared by the mothers of owners Joe Muscaglione and Chef Jimmy, from 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesday. With one dish prepared by each and a joint fusion selection, it’s $60. Tickets at secretburger.com.

Spritz opens at Venetian pool

Yardbird Southern Table & Bar and Chica are collaborating to offer poolside snacks at The Venetian Pool. Spritz Restaurant & Bar offers breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Offerings include everything from acai bowls and egg white frittatas to crispy rock shrimp and a truffle burger with pepper jack cheese on a brioche bun.

Lamb dish lands chef a trip

Brian Howard’s creative use of lamb has scored him a trip to see how sheep are raised in New Zealand. The Sparrow + Wolf chef was one of 580 who entered a contest sponsored by the culinary website Chef’s Roll, to prepare a dish using either Te Mana brand lamb or Pure South venison. Several local chefs, including Partage’s Yuri Szarzewski, Lanny Chin of The Slanted Door and Main Street Provisions’ Justin Kingsley Hall, advanced to the final round. Howard’s Middle Eastern Dim Sum, with six preparations of lamb, took the grand prize. While the dish isn’t currently on the menu at Sparrow + Wolf, you can see a photo of it and the other finalists at bit.ly/2zoE0dU.

New chef at T-Bones

Daniel Ontiveros is the new executive chef at T-Bones Chophouse at Red Rock Resort. The veteran of high-profile kitchens such as Bouchon and Joel Robuchon joined the Station Casinos family last fall as executive chef at Scotch 80 Prime at the Palms. The Palms is still closed, with no reopening date announced.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com or Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com.

