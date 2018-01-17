Wolfgang Puck’s Spago on Las Vegas Strip to serve last meal

After more than 25 years, Wolfgang Puck’s Spago in The Forum Shops at Caesars will serve its last meal Jan. 27

Spago at Caesars Palace

After more than 25 years, Wolfgang Puck’s Spago in The Forum Shops at Caesars will serve its last meal Jan. 27. Although it will live on after being relocated to Bellagio, the closure marks the end of an era. The 1992 opening is widely credited as a major turning point in Las Vegas’ evolution into a serious food city, and the space has long been a favorite of tourists and locals alike. Its popular patio was featured in the 1995 film ”Showgirls.” While Spago will be closed until the Bellagio location is born sometime this summer in the space formerly occupied by Olives, Puck fans can dine at his Cut at Palazzo, Cucina at The Shops at Crystals, Lupo at Mandalay Bay and Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill at MGM Grand and in Downtown Summerlin.

Vegas Cakes

The Food Network is clearly happy with “Vegas Cakes,” the show based around the team at Henderson’s Freed’s Bakery. The show’s first season finale aired this Monday, it’s been renewed for a second 13-episode season. Production is scheduled to begin next Monday.

Hell’s Kitchen bookings

If you’re having a hard time getting a reservation for the new Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen at Caesars Palace, don’t feel bad. The restaurant booked an amazing 12,000 reservations during the first 10 days the reservation book was open.

Sightings

Broadway actor Anthony Mackie and first daughter Tiffany Trump, separately, at Lavo at Palazzo. Trump, actress Abigail Breslin and friends at Beauty & Essex at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Seattle Seahawks player Richard Sherman at Cabo Wabo Cantina at the Miracle Mile Shops. Rapper Wiz Khalifa at Topgolf at MGM Grand. Former Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin at Chica and Rosina at The Venetian.

