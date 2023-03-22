Have ‘The Best Day’ at Taylor Swift with these tips

Here’s some rules and advice to keep in mind as you attend Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert at Allegiant Stadium this weekend.

Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Heading to Allegiant Stadium this weekend for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour?

Here’s some quick facts to remember “All Too Well”:

Leave your Taylor Swift-branded tote bag at home.

They might not be in “Style,” but only clear bags are allowed into the venue, and can’t be larger than 12-by-6-by 12 inches. Small clutch bags that are smaller than 4.5-by-6.5-by-2 inches can also enter the stadium, along with special bags carrying necessary medical items.

Coolers, backpacks, fanny packs, cinch bags, seat cushions, luggage, computer bags and camera bags aren’t allowed.

Other bags can be checked with a $20 fee (no cash accepted) per bag at three locations: North Bag Check at Lot N, North of Hacienda Avenue, East Bag Check in Lot E, and West Bag Check at 5455 Polaris Ave. Bag check opens and closes one hour before the concert Friday and Saturday.

Plan for parking and travel before the day of your show.

If you’re driving the “Getaway Car,” there’s several parking options available.

Parking spots in Lot G near West Russell Road and Dean Martin Drive are still available for $50 on Friday and Saturday on spothero.com.

Lining up for stadium parking more than one hour before the gates open is prohibited, along with altering traffic divers, and tailgating in non-designated areas. Oversized vehicles are also not permitted.

You can also reserve a parking spot at Mandalay Bay and Excalibur for $30 and $25, respectively, through mgmresorts.parkmobile.io/allegiant-stadium.

Parking.com also offers paid parking options near the stadium for non-MGM hotels like Residence Inn and Courtyard By Marriott on Dean Martin Drive, just a short walk from the stadium.

Regional Transportation Commission’s Deuce bus runs every 15 minutes from 57 stops on Las Vegas Boulevard, 24 hours a day. Day passes are $8 and can be purchased conveniently from the RTC app or on the bus.

Be aware of closed southbound and northbound ramps on Tropicana Avenue near Dean Martin Drive. Allegiant Stadium’s website recommends exiting West Flamingo Road to get onto the I-15.

Tailgate responsibly.

Tailgating must be in front or behind vehicles. You cannot tailgate in open parking spaces.

Tailgating is not allowed during or after the event, and violators could be forced to leave the stadium, parking lot, have tickets revoked or be cited or arrested for trespassing.

Don’t bring cash.

If you still have money left over after paying hundreds, if not thousands, for concert tickets, don’t bring cash.

Parking, concessions and bag check fees must be paid with a debit or credit card or mobile payment.

Bring comfy shoes and clothes.

You’ll want to make the whole place shimmer when you walk in the room “Bejeweled” in your cute Eras Tour outfit, but remember to wear something comfortable — especially if you plan to walk considerably to the stadium.

Dancing along to all 44 songs in the concert’s three-hour run time will feel less like a party and more like a marathon for those wearing uncomfortable clothes (even if you want to compete with Swift’s multiple costume changes).

Focus on the music, not how soon you’ll have to get ibuprofen for your feet after the show.

No “Bad Blood” allowed at the stadium.

All guests must follow the stadium’s Guest Code of Conduct, which prohibits:

— Fighting

— Taunting

— Foul or abusive language or gestures

— Deliberately obstructing the view of other guests

— Ignoring directions from stadium staff or law enforcement

— Possession of illegal drugs

— Smoking in the stadium

— Intoxication that leads to risky behavior

— Offensive or obscene clothing

— Damage or theft to property

— Breaking any state, local, or federal laws

Guests who violate the Code of Conduct must take a four-hour course and pay a fine to be able to re-enter the stadium in the future.