Hip-hop icon coming to Henderson this fall

Hip-hop icon Ice Cube is coming to the M Resort in Henderson in September. (Ice Cube)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 28, 2024 - 11:26 am
 

A member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is coming to Las Vegas — but not to the Strip.

Hip-hop icon Ice Cube announced Tuesday that he will perform a concert Sept. 20 at the M Resort in Henderson.

Tickets for the M Pool stage show start at $45 (plus the usual taxes and fees) and will go on sale Friday on Ticketmaster and at themresort.com.

Ice Cube, a well-known Raiders fan, will be performing at their official “Team Headquarters Hotel.” Perhaps coincidentally, the Raiders host the Carolina Panthers two days later at Allegiant Stadium.

The rapper, actor and Big3 basketball tournament co-founder is no stranger to Las Vegas. He has performed multiple times in this town, including a show that was part of the NFL Draft Concert Series in 2022.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com.

