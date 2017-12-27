16 off-Strip bars, parties to celebrate NYE in Las Vegas

Julie Witts from Canada listens to a Billy Idol tribute band during the “Downtown Countdown” at Fremont Street Experience on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2014. Revelers are ringing in the new year listening to bands on three stages. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bahama Breeze

New Year’s Eve Junkanoo Jam starts at 9 p.m. and features live music, giveaways and legendary island cocktails starting at $2.18, at 375 Hughes Center Drive, free admission. bahamabreeze.com

The Bootlegger

The Cabaret Room features a New Year’s Eve party with entertainment by Denise Clemente & Friends, party favors, appetizers, dinner and a Champagne toast, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., $99, at 7700 Las Vegas Blvd. South. bootleggerlasvegas.com

Boulder Dam Brewing Company

Reggae NYE Bash with music by Najja Dread and Lion Pride, free Champagne toast at midnight, cocktail and dining specials, drawings, prize for best tropical outfit, starting at 8 p.m. at 453 Nevada Highway, Boulder City. boulderdambrewing.com

Commonwealth

Hip-hop and funk group the Maxwell Fresh Band and DJs in the Main Room and Rooftop, open bar for well drinks and draft beers 6-11 p.m. and view of fireworks, tickets start at $50, at 525 Fremont St. Bottle service and table packages are available. commonwealthlv.com

commonwealth

Corduroy

It’s a “Black Tee Affair” with DJ Tino, open bar package 8-11 p.m. and a Champagne toast, general-admission starts at $10, premium select open bar with admission starts at $65; at 515 Fremont St. corduroylv.com/nye

Count’s Vamp’d

The party features music by Count’s 77 and Electric Dynamite, party favors and countdown, doors open at 8:30 p.m. at 6750 W. Sahara Ave., $10 at the door. vampdvegas.com

Distill

Features a DJ, drink specials, party favors and a Champagne toast starting at 9 p.m. at 10820 W. Charleston Blvd., 4830 W. Pyle Ave. and 6430 N. Durango Drive, free admission. distillbar.com

Fremont Street Experience

America’s Party Downtown, hosted by Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, starts at 6 p.m. and features non-stop entertainment from 12 bands on four stages, the ball drop from Times Square, premiere of The Killers’ new music video montage on the Viva Vision screen and more, $40 in advance and $45 day of; $10 off for locals at SlotZilla box office on Fremont Street between Fourth Street and Las Vegas Boulevard. vegasexperience.com/nye

fremont

Gold Spike and Inspire

The “Escape Masquerade” party starts at 8 p.m. with two open bar parties, beats by DJs Freddy B and Dilemma in the Living Room, music by Super Lemon in the Backyard and Champagne toast at midnight. General-admission starts at $10; premium select open bar 8-11 p.m. and express entry starts at $65; reserved table package starts at $500; at 217 Las Vegas Blvd. North. goldspike.com/nye

Hard Rock Live

Doors open at 9 p.m. for the party featuring Groove Martini and DJ Jewel Pearson, $195, includes premium open bar, food stations with appetizers, party favors, Champagne toast, view of fireworks from the patio overlooking the Strip. New Year’s Eve Dinner & Bonkerz Comedy Show 6-8 p.m., $120, includes three-course menu, premium open bar and a ticket to Bonkerz Comedy with Warren Durso and Allan Stephan (can be combined with party for a total of $280 per person); at 3771 Las Vegas Blvd. South. hardrock.com/live/locations/lasvegas

Italian American Club

New Year’s Eve party with Jimmy Hopper, Italian buffet dinner, Champagne toast and more, starting at 7 p.m. at 2333 E. Sahara Ave., $125. iacvegas.com; 702-457-3866.

Montelago Village

New Year’s Eve Cruise aboard the La Contessa Yacht 11 p.m.-12:30 a.m., $50, includes glass of Champagne, hors d’oeuvres, music, party favors and view of fireworks. lakelasvegasevents.com

Piero’s Italian cuisine

Pia’s Place inside Piero’s has a party 9 p.m.-1 a.m. featuring entertainment by Pia Zadora, Sonny Charles and her band, two-drink minimum, at 355 Convention Center Drive. pieroscuisine.com

Remedy’s

Features a DJ, drink specials, party favors and a Champagne toast starting at 9 p.m. at 3265 St. Rose Parkway, Henderson, and 530 Conestoga Way, Henderson, free admission. remedystavern.com

Ron Decar’s Event Center

Ron Decar’s Swingin’ New Year’s Eve featuring a band, singers, entertainers, a buffet, Champagne toast and cash bar, doors open at 6 p.m., $125 per person, $240 per couple or $380 per couple for VIP seating and bottle of Champagne, at 1201 Las Vegas Blvd. South. rondecarseventcenter.com

Stoney’s Rockin’ Country

Drew Baldridge and Carter Winter will perform at 10 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., general admission is $10-$20, $50 for all-you-can-drink wristband, $120-$180 for table packages, at 6611 Las Vegas Blvd. South. stoneysrockincountry.com

