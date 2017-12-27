New Year’s Eve in Vegas

Where you can see fireworks on NYE in Las Vegas

By Madelon Hynes Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 27, 2017 - 12:59 pm
 

New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas isn’t complete with fireworks display.

America’s Party

Fireworks will go off at midnight from the rooftops of Caesars Palace, Planet Hollywood Resort, MGM Grand, Aria, Treasure Island, The Venetian and Stratosphere.

Lake Las Vegas

Fireworks shows starting at midnight with live music before the display at MonteLago Village. lakelasvegasevents.com

The Plaza

Featuring a fireworks show at midnight. plazahotelcasino.com

