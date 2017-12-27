Where you can see fireworks on NYE in Las Vegas

New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas isn’t complete with fireworks display.

Fireworks explode over the Strip in this view from the High Roller Thursday, Jan.1, 2015. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

America’s Party

Fireworks will go off at midnight from the rooftops of Caesars Palace, Planet Hollywood Resort, MGM Grand, Aria, Treasure Island, The Venetian and Stratosphere.

Lake Las Vegas

Fireworks shows starting at midnight with live music before the display at MonteLago Village. lakelasvegasevents.com

The Plaza

Featuring a fireworks show at midnight. plazahotelcasino.com

