Where you can see fireworks on NYE in Las Vegas

New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas isn’t complete with fireworks display.
America’s Party
Fireworks will go off at midnight from the rooftops of Caesars Palace, Planet Hollywood Resort, MGM Grand, Aria, Treasure Island, The Venetian and Stratosphere.
Lake Las Vegas
Fireworks shows starting at midnight with live music before the display at MonteLago Village. lakelasvegasevents.com
Featuring a fireworks show at midnight. plazahotelcasino.com
Related
23 New Years Eve parties on the Las Vegas Strip
28 NYE parties in Summerlin, Henderson, downtown casinos
16 off-Strip bars, parties to celebrate NYE in Las Vegas
Ring in 2018 at 4 p.m. at Irish, British bars in Las Vegas
5 best New Year’s Eve dinner options to ring in 2018 in Las Vegas