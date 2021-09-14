Where are hospital and ICU beds available in the Las Vegas Valley?

While hundreds of beds remain open in Nevada, some hospitals have felt more strain in the recent COVID-19 wave. See which ones are close to being full.

MountainView Hospital in Las Vegas. Data from early September shows that staffed beds were more than 90 percent full. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Hospital capacity has been closely monitored nationwide throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nevada officials have not published hospital-level data consistently throughout the pandemic, but in December the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services began sharing it on a regular basis.

While hundreds of inpatient and intensive-care unit beds remain open in Nevada, some hospitals have felt more strain than others under the latest wave of coronavirus spread. The highly contagious delta variant of the disease inflicted a harsher toll on the unvaccinated, who officials have said make up the majority of those hospitalized with COVID-19.

The graphic below tracks how many staffed beds are filled at different Las Vegas Valley hospitals. It is updated once a week.

To measure hospital capacity, health officials often referred to “staffed beds,” which are both physically available and have hospital staff to treat patients.

The Nevada Hospital Association is also publishing regional data on bed availability on a daily basis.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Clark County rose in June and July. Multiple facilities have reported staffing shortages this summer.

Southern Nevada hospitalizations plateaued in August and have begun to fall, but hospitalizations are still trending upward in Washoe County.

Use the graphics below to see how many beds are available statewide, or in Clark or Washoe counties.

Our Coronavirus in Nevada data page has been updated with new data visualizations.

