Health

Latest COVID-19 vaccines available at Health District clinics

September 25, 2023 - 8:41 am
 
The Southern Nevada Health District is now offering the updated COVID-19 vaccine at its clinics ...
The Southern Nevada Health District is now offering the updated COVID-19 vaccine at its clinics, the agency reported Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

The Southern Nevada Health District is now offering the updated COVID-19 vaccine at its clinics, the agency reported Monday.

The rollout follows recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, amid an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations and concerns about the spread of new variants.

Everyone 6 months of age and older should get at least one dose of an updated COVID-19 vaccine. The updated vaccines are expected to work well against currently circulating variants of COVID-19.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

