‘A great Las Vegas Super Bowl’: Fans describe ‘electric’ energy at big game

Epic, electric, and historic.

That’s how fans among the more than 60,000 people inside Allegiant Stadium described the thrilling atmosphere at Las Vegas’ first-ever Super Bowl.

The energy was so turned up, it was hard to believe it was real, they said.

“It’s like a dream world,” said Casey Wright, 41, of Kansas City, who was at the game to cheer for the Chiefs. “I’m pinching myself.”

Kav Singh, 43, of San Francisco, was in the stadium to watch his 49ers.

“It’s not real yet,” Singh said before kickoff.

Singh paid $7,500 for his ticket. Asked if it was worth it, he laughed.

“I don’t know! If the Niners win, it will be,” Singh said.

“Fantastic” is how Las Vegas Raiders fan and local resident Pierre Gendebien, 50, described the atmosphere inside Allegiant, as hundreds of fans poured through the 100 level.

Gendebien, who has been to several Super Bowls, said the first Las Vegas Super Bowl will be his favorite because it’s in his hometown.

“Epic,” said Niki Switzer, of Kansas City.

“Electric,” said her husband, Brian Switzer. Both were wearing long, red-and-orange furry coats to show support for their Chiefs.

Before the game started, Switzer joked that the Chiefs would blow out the 49ers, 72 to 1. He said he would put money on that prediction and asked if there was a gambling area he could go to.

‘Here for the fun’

After the game started, the roar of the crowd — which was a sea of red for both teams — was deafening.

Aaron Peterson from Minneapolis and his buddy Michael Haffen from Pennsylvania weren’t particularly rooting for one team or another, they were just looking for a memorable time.

“We’re just here for the fun,” Peterson said. “It was a unique opportunity, so I wanted to get out here and experience it. … It (the Super Bowl being in Las Vegas) was part of it. It definitely doesn’t hurt.”

The storylines with the seasoned Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes taking on Brock Purdy, the second-year QB who was drafted dead last in the 2022 NFL Draft, were most appealing to Peterson.

The pair of buddies bought their tickets for face value — $950 each — thanks to having a connection with one of the teams they declined to name.

That’s a major deal compared with the average price fans were paying on the secondary ticket market.

The cheapest ticket on no-fee ticket site TickPick on Sunday morning was $7,855, with the 900 tickets available then averaging $9,648. Fifteen minutes before kickoff there were just 67 tickets left for sale, with the cheapest being $8,680 and the average price noted to be $10,726.

Meanwhile, the Clark County Fire Department is going above and beyond to staff the Super Bowl compared with a regular season NFL game.

“This is our Super Bowl, we’re staffed exponentially more,” Fire Chief John Steinbeck said Sunday from the 300 level of Allegiant Stadium. “Outside, inside, command and all the connecting events, it’s a lot more than a regular game.”

The Super Bowl compares more in scale to the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix, Steinbeck said. The only difference is the Grand Prix had a larger footprint in comparison to the stadium campus and fire crews weren’t tasked with driver rescues.

The Super Bowl is a designated SEAR 1 event by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. That not only adds the highest level of security for those attending the game, but also adds new layers to the county’s operational plan.

“It gives us more resources and an expanded command vessel,” Steinbeck said. “It also lets us know the serious nature of this event. The SEAR 1 rating is something that we take very seriously.”

Aout 90 minutes from the game kicking off, Steinbeck said everything has been relatively smooth.

“We’ve had the localized incidents that we’d expect, and we have the resources to take care of them,” Steinbeck said. “Other than that, it’s a great Las Vegas Super Bowl.”

‘Go Taylor’s Boyfriend’

Outside the stadium before the game started, Caroline Funkhouser, 33, and Daniel Wilson-Hill, 30, both of North Carolina, wore clothing that paid homage to that other star of the game: Taylor Swift.

Wearing hoodies emblazoned with the words “Go Taylor’s Boyfriend,” Funkhouser and Wilson-Hill, who are both Carolina Panthers fans, said they both support strong women like Swift, even though they wouldn’t go as far as to call themselves Swifties.

“I was like, let’s just be more ridiculous,” Wilson-Hill said, adding that the hoodies were more ironic than anything else.

Funkhouser said she paid $16,000 for two tickets, which would make this Super Bowl her first and last, she said. She just wanted to go to one in her lifetime.

“Like a dream come true’

Luis Morales, 41, and Mauricio Hernandez, 39, traveled from Mexico City to be at the game. They paid $6,500 each for their tickets.

“For us, this is like a dream come true,” Hernandez said.

David Giang, 45, of San Francisco, echoed what many fans said about being at the Super Bowl: “A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

