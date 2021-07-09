Back-to-school immunization clinics scheduled

The Southern Nevada Health District is holding a series immunization clinics for incoming kindergarteners and seventh graders before school starts next month.

Nurse Christian Hyderkhan administers the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to high school senior Edwin Guerrero, 16, during a Southern Nevada Health District vaccine clinic at Desert Pines High School on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. Children ages 12-17 are now eligible to received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine according to the Centers for Disease Control. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Southern Nevada Health District is offering back-to-school immunization clinics this week to help families prepare for a new school year.

The health district is holding clinics for incoming kindergarteners and seventh graders to provide mandatory school vaccines before school starts in August.

The health district is giving away free backpacks full of school supplies to the first 500 children at its immunization clinics starting Monday, according to a news release.

Clinics are located at the Main Public Health Center, 280 S. Decatur Blvd. in Las Vegas; the East Las Vegas Public Health Center, 570 N. Nellis Blvd., Suite D1, in Las Vegas; the Henderson Clinic, 2020 E. Horizon Drive, Suites A and C; and the Mesquite Public Health Center, 830 Hafen Lane.

A back-to-school immunization clinic, sponsored by Immunize Nevada, is additionally slated for 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Southern Nevada Health District’s center on Decatur Boulevard. COVID-19 vaccinations will also be available during that time for students ages 12 and older.

Immunizations are offered by appointment only. To make an appointment, call 702-759-0850. For a list of mandatory school vaccines, visit immunizenevada.org.

The health district accepts most health insurance plans, although not all immunizations are covered by insurance.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.