Bishop Gorman High reports COVID-19 case as in-person classes resume

A person on Bishop Gorman High School’s campus has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a letter sent to parents on Thursday from the Catholic school.

The school, located at 5959 S. Hualapai Way in Las Vegas and operated by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Las Vegas, learned Thursday that “an individual who has been present on campus tested positive for COVID-19,” according to a letter emailed to parents and students from President John Kilduff and Principal Kevin Kiefer.

Unlike public schools in the Las Vegas Valley, which will resume distance learning classes Monday as a result of the pandemic, the private school resumed five-day-a-week instruction on campus this week.

A virtual-only option for students at schools run by the diocese is also available, and visitors are not being allowed inside school buildings.

According to the letter, the school has been in contact with the Southern Nevada Health District regarding the positive test result and has notified the families of “the 20 affected students in the singular classroom, in compliance with all health regulations.”

Isabel Henry, the school’s communications coordinator, declined to answer questions Friday beyond the letter sent to parents.

The classroom that was “affected” has been sanitized and sterilized, the letter said. Per the health district’s recommendation, the school is having everyone who was in the classroom participate in online distance learning for two weeks, starting Friday. The letter stated the school was doing so “out of an abundance of caution.”

“Based on the underlying circumstances of this case, we do not anticipate any changes in the health status of the impacted students,” the letter said. “We continue to follow all COVID-19 mitigation policies and procedures.”

