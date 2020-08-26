CCSD: 75 percent of students, teachers log into main software on Day 2

Around 245,000 students and teachers — or nearly three-quarters of the total — logged into the district’s main distance learning tool on Tuesday, up from about 217,000 Monday.

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara, center, greets distance learning students in Lorraine Mesa's science class as Principal Louis Markouzis looks on during the first day of school at Johnston Middle School in North Las Vegas Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Approximately 217,000 students and teachers logged onto the Clark County School District’s main online learning program on the first day of school after a morning of technical issues forced many schools to pivot to their Plan B for distance learning.

Tuesday saw a slight increase of around 245,000 students and teachers — or nearly three-quarters of the total — logged in to Canvas, an educational software package that allows teachers to create virtual classrooms and presentations. There were no issues comparable to the mass outage of the software on Monday caused by too many people logging on for the first day of school.

These numbers don’t represent the full scope of attendance, as teachers and schools used other platforms like Google Meet, especially when Canvas was unavailable. Nor are there any numbers from distance learning in the spring to compare to, as widespread use of Canvas and the mandated taking of daily attendance are new as of this semester.

Attendance for the fall semester is taken through live classes, progress on learning activities or contact with teachers, who are instructed to attempt to reach students daily, per Nevada of Department of Education guidance. Total attendance numbers weren’t immediately available on Tuesday.

CCSD has around 314,000 students and 18,000 teachers.

The district’s Wi-Fi buses, which rolled out again on 16 routes on Monday, saw 70 unique devices log in on the first day of school, a district representative said. The buses stop at each location for 90 minutes, with families walking up or parking alongside the bus in order to allow students to download their assignments.

More information on the Wi-Fi bus routes, including a map and schedule, is available on transportation.ccsd.net.

