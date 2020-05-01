CCSD buses with Wi-Fi hot spots help students without internet

The buses began rolling Friday on 13 routes throughout the Las Vegas Valley to help students access online learning materials during school closures.

Paula Santana, 7, and her mother Maria work on homework at the Clark County School District Wi-Fi school bus Aloha Vegas Mobile Home Community in North Las Vegas Friday, May 1, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Paula Santana, 7, works on homework at the Clark County School District Wi-Fi school bus Aloha Vegas Mobile Home Community in North Las Vegas Friday, May 1, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Paula Santana, 7, works on homework at the Clark County School District Wi-Fi school bus Aloha Vegas Mobile Home Community in North Las Vegas Friday, May 1, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Paula Santana, 7, works on homework at the Clark County School District Wi-Fi school bus Aloha Vegas Mobile Home Community in North Las Vegas Friday, May 1, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Damien Speed, 13, works on homework with his sisters Jaliyah Speed, 14, left, and Malaya Speed, 10, at the Clark County School District Wi-Fi school bus Aloha Vegas Mobile Home Community in North Las Vegas Friday, May 1, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Shawntay Fleming helps her kids, from left, Malaya Speed, 10, Damien Speed, 13, Jazzlyn Speed, 5, Jalicia Speed, 11, and Jaliyah Speed, 14, sign on to the free Wi-Fi at the Clark County School District Wi-Fi school bus Aloha Vegas Mobile Home Community in North Las Vegas Friday, May 1, 2020. At rear is Shawn English who does maintenance at the park. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Clark County School District bus driver Marie Grootonk brings a Wi-Fi school bus for students on 9th Street at Las Vegas Academy in downtown Las Vegas Friday, May 1, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Clark County School District on Friday rolled out buses equipped with Wi-Fi hot spots on 13 routes throughout the Las Vegas Valley to help students access online learning materials during school closures.

In a test of the new program, each bus stopped at four locations and stayed for approximately one hour and 15 minutes so that students could download online work or access Khan Academy activities. The service will continue each weekday until further notice, the district said.

Technology and connectivity inequity has been a major concern for the district since the state shifted to a distance learning model in March, with one study from the Guinn Center for Policy Priorities estimating that approximately 21,000 households with children aged 6-17 in Clark County lacked internet access.

By parking the buses close to apartment buildings, the hope is that students will be able to connect to the network without leaving their apartments, or at least their apartment balconies, according to district representatives.

Families need to approach the buses initially to receive the network name and password and are asked to adhere to social distancing protocols.

Wi-Fi-enabled buses have been used in other parts of the country, including in Kansas and Texas, to help students connect to the internet and complete assignments.

