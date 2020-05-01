CCSD buses with Wi-Fi hot spots to help students without internet

The buses will begin rolling Friday on 13 routes throughout the Las Vegas Valley to help students access online learning materials during school closures.

The Clark County School District is rolling out buses equipped with Wi-Fi hot spots Friday on 13 routes throughout the Las Vegas Valley to help students access online learning materials during school closures.

In a test of the new program, each bus will stop at four locations each weekday and stay for approximately one hour and 15 minutes so that students can download online work or access Khan Academy activities. The service will continue until further notice, the district said in a news release.

Technology and connectivity inequity has been a major concern for the district since the state shifted to a distance learning model in March, with one study from the Guinn Center for Policy Priorities estimating that approximately 21,000 households with children aged 6-17 in Clark County lacked internet access.

By parking the buses close to apartment buildings, the hope is that students will be able to connect to the network without leaving their apartments, or at least their apartment balconies, according to district representatives.

Families will need to approach the buses initially to receive the network name and password and are asked to adhere to social distancing protocols.

Wi-Fi-enabled buses have been used in other parts of the country, including in Kansas and Texas, to help students connect to the internet and complete assignments.

