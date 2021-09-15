CCSD reaches COVID-19 testing agreement with support staff union

Changes will allow employees undergoing mandatory COVID-19 testing to be paid and for a stipend for special education teacher assistants. The school board will consider approval Sept. 23.

The Clark County School District announced Wednesday it has reached an agreement with the Education Support Employees Association union to pay employees who are required to undergo COVID-19 testing and to provide a stipend for special education teacher assistants.

The School Board will consider approving the two memorandums of agreements at its regular Sept. 23 meeting.

The union and school district agreed to pay specialized programs teacher assistants who work one-on-one with special education students a $750 stipend, with a $1,000 stipend designated for teacher assistants at Stewart School, Variety School, Miller School or Miley Achievement Center.

The estimated cost is $367,000.

The testing agreement relates to employees who are required to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing because they have not provided proof of vaccination. Currently, any school district employee who hasn’t uploaded a completed COVID-19 vaccination card into an online system must be tested on their own time.

But under the agreement with the union, employees will now be compensated for their time during testing — including overtime if needed — and for mileage.

They can also request approval from a supervisor to undergo testing during their regular contract hours.

The change is retroactive to Aug. 4 and the estimated financial impact to the district of that measure is $391,000.

At the beginning of the school year, some employees reported long wait times outdoors in 100-plus degree weather and a shortage of testing kits at some sites.

The district said it has since made changes, including opening more testing sites.

The school board voted 5-1 earlier this month to authorize Superintendent Jesus Jara to draft and implement a COVID-19 employee vaccination mandate, a process that will include negations with unions. There’s no timeline yet for when employees would have to be vaccinated.

