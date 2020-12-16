46°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Education

CCSD, teachers union discuss tentative deal on reopening schools — WATCH LIVE

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 16, 2020 - 8:51 am
 
Clark County School District administration building located at 5100 West Sahara Ave. in Las Ve ...
Clark County School District administration building located at 5100 West Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas. (Review-Journal file photo)

The Clark County School District and the Clark County Education Association have reached a tentative agreement on reopening schools, according to a news release from the district sent early Wednesday.

“A tentative Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) to take the first step in providing students and educators with a potential return to face-to face instruction in the new year at the appropriate time based on health and safety data,” it said.

A 10 a.m. news conference with district and union representatives was scheduled in front of the district administration building to release details of the deal.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Aleksandra Appleton at 702-383-0218 or aappleton@reviewjournal.com. Follow @aleksappleton on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Nevada reports near record single-day COVID deaths
Nevada reports near record single-day COVID deaths
2
‘This is insane,’ jobless worker says of conflicting DETR notices
‘This is insane,’ jobless worker says of conflicting DETR notices
3
Boring’s Vegas Loop plans reveal 2 separate routes envisioned
Boring’s Vegas Loop plans reveal 2 separate routes envisioned
4
North Las Vegas wants to rent schools to offer in-person education
North Las Vegas wants to rent schools to offer in-person education
5
Sisolak extends Nevada pandemic ‘pause’
Sisolak extends Nevada pandemic ‘pause’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Read More