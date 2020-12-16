CCSD, teachers union discuss tentative deal on reopening schools — WATCH LIVE

The Memorandum of Agreement is “the first step in providing students and educators with a potential return to face-to face instruction in the new year,” the district said.

Clark County School District administration building located at 5100 West Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas. (Review-Journal file photo)

The Clark County School District and the Clark County Education Association have reached a tentative agreement on reopening schools, according to a news release from the district sent early Wednesday.

“A tentative Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) to take the first step in providing students and educators with a potential return to face-to face instruction in the new year at the appropriate time based on health and safety data,” it said.

A 10 a.m. news conference with district and union representatives was scheduled in front of the district administration building to release details of the deal.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

