CCSD trustees hold 2nd session on school reopening plan — WATCH LIVE

Clark County School District (Review-Journal file photo)

Clark County School District trustees continue their discussion of the proposed schools reopening plan at a special board meeting scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. Monday.

The district’s plan would divide students into two cohorts to attend school in person for two days a week and learn from home for three days a week, with a digital-only option for families who would prefer students stay home full time.

It was first presented to the board at a June 25 board meeting, where CCSD staff were charged with answering questions from trustees and weighing their requests and recommendations. Meeting materials show several of these proposed changes are under consideration, including bringing special education students to the classroom on Wednesdays for small-group sessions.

A final vote by the trustees is expected on Thursday.

