Clark County schools ban Zoom app over security concerns

Clark County School District Administrative Center is seen in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 14, 2020. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The Clark County School District announced Wednesday night that popular video conferencing app Zoom is no longer an approved form of communication.

“Due to security concerns with the Zoom application, access to the District Zoom account has been disabled,” the district said in a statement. “Teachers could begin contacting students using Google Hangouts/Meet to support online distance learning.”

Zoom, which gained popularity in recent weeks as stay-at-home orders in dozens of states forced people to work remotely, has been scrutinized by security experts over privacy protections.

Other organizations that have recently banned the use of Zoom include NASA and SpaceX.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

