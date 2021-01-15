52°F
Clark County schools move closer to reopening — WATCH LIVE

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 14, 2021 - 4:01 pm
 
Updated January 14, 2021 - 8:40 pm
Clark County School District administration building (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County School Board on Thursday took two steps toward reopening school buildings, giving principals the ability to bring small groups of students back to campuses on a voluntary basis as well as approving an agreement with its teachers union aimed at a broader future reopening.

No timeline was included for either path, including for when principals might be expected to submit their site-specific plans for a limited return.

The district would effectively remain under the distance education model that has been in place since the beginning of the school year, but it would eventually allow schools to start providing in-person intervention for students identified as needing more support. Meanwhile, the district would also begin laying the groundwork for a transition to a hybrid instructional model for pre-K to third-grade students as outlined by the the memorandum of agreement with the Clark County Education Association.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Contact Aleksandra Appleton at 702-383-0218 or aappleton@reviewjournal.com. Follow @aleksappleton on Twitter.

